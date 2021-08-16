DeCarlos Nicholson, top-ranked JUCO cornerback, decommits from Mississippi State
There’s a new name on the market that Kentucky fans need to learn: DeCarlos Nicholson. Nicholson, a three-star cornerback ranked by 247 Sports as the sixth-best junior college prospect from the class of 2022, announced his decommitment from Mississippi State on Saturday morning. And why is this important to readers of a Kentucky fansite? Because Nicholson received a verbal offer from the Kentucky coaching staff on July 10 and a written offer on August 1.allfans.co
Comments / 0