RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) To Establish JV With ADTL in India

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Plastic has a wide variety of applications, and its physical and chemical properties have contributed to its widespread commercial use and performance. However, the indiscriminate dumping of plastic has become a significant threat to the environment. In particular, the biggest contributors of littered waste are plastic carrying bags and, every year, millions of plastic bags end up in the atmosphere vis-à-vis the soil, water sources, rivers, etc. It takes an average of 1,000 years to fully decompose. In order to resolve the issue of scientific plastic waste management, the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Regulations 2011 were also notified in 2011, which included the management of plastic waste.