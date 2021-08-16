RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) To Establish JV With ADTL in India
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), a leading global provider of advanced software-defined tactical radars for the maneuver force ("RADA"), and Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ("ADTL"), a 1,200+ people-strong, professional R&D and Production Organization, focused on the Defense and Aerospace domain, have executed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Joint Venture to market, manufacture, sell and support RADA's radars in India.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0