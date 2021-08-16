Cancel
UPDATE: Cowen Starts Avepoint Inc. (AVPT) at Outperform

 6 days ago

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood initiates coverage on Avepoint Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $14.50. The analyst comments "AVPT is a derivative play on digital transformation within the MSFT ecosystem, and we think it can grow ~25-35% for years to come. At ~5x EV/CY23E Sales, and having recently merged via SPAC, in our view it's an undiscovered ~$2b small cap that should see growing investor awareness in the quarters ahead as growth accelerates."

