RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Announces Resignation of Haim Regev from Board

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA), a leading global provider of advanced software-defined tactical radars for the maneuver force ("RADA" or the "Company"), announced that it has been notified by Mr. Haim Regev that he is resigning as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company due to his nomination to serve as the Israeli Ambassador to the EU and the NATO forces effective August 15, 2021. Mr. Regev has served as a director of the Company since May 2019. The Company thanks Mr. Regev for his service as a member of its Board of Directors and wishes him much success in his new position.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

