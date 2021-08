On a cloudless night, how much of the sky can you see?. For Utahns and tourists who seek out the state’s designated “dark sky” locations, quite a lot. “It never ceases to amaze me, when I’m down in Canyonlands or Capitol Reef, when you can see the Milky Way and you really see just the incredible majesty of space and the sky,” said Lindsie Smith, director of the Salt Lake County-operated Clark Planetarium.