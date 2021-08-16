Cancel
New England Revolution and DC United take the pitch

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DC United (8-8-3) vs. New England Revolution (13-3-4)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -153, DC United +424, Draw +279; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution square off against DC United.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-3-5 at home. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

DC United put together a 5-12-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 3-6-2 in road games. DC United scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 41.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Jonathan Bell (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Russell Canouse (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Bill Hamid (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

