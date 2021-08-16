Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Houston looks to end 3-game skid, plays Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Houston Dynamo (3-7-9) vs. Real Salt Lake (6-6-6)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -119, Houston +316, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end a three-game losing streak with a win over Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall and 4-5-4 at home in the 2020 season. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 16 assists.

The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-7-5 in road matches. Houston scored 30 goals last season and had 19 assists.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Jeizon Ramirez.

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Darwin Ceren.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

540K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justen Glad
Person
Tyler Pasher
Person
Andrew Brody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Salt Lake#Salt#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Loans Chris Garcia to Ljungskile SK in Sweden

HERRIMAN, Utah – (Monday, August 9, 2021) – Real Salt Lake announced a loan agreement to send Homegrown forward Chris Garcia to Ljungskile SK in Sweden’s second division for the entirety of the Superettan season, which is scheduled to end its regular season in late November. “Growth and development is...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Timbers hold on for 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake

Dairon Asprilla had a goal and an assist as the Portland Timbers defeated visiting Real Salt Lake 3-2 Saturday night. Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora also scored for the Timbers (7-8-2, 23 points), who snapped a three-match winless streak and moved past RSL (5-6-6, 21 points) and into the seventh and final playoff position in the Western Conference at midseason.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake’s comeback falls short with 3-2 loss in Portland

Real Salt Lake nearly salvaged a point after being down 2-0 and then 3-1, but they couldn’t find the back of the net late in the game to grab the equalizer as the Timbers won 3-2. Toni Datkovic made his debut tonight in an RSL uniform next to Justen Glad in central defense.
MLSchatsports.com

Real Salt Lake loan promising forward to Sweden

Real Salt Lake starting lineup react prior to the game during the 16 match of the MLS is Back Tournament between San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on July 27, 2020 in Reunion, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Real Salt...
MLSSeattle Times

Timbers snap winless streak, beating Real Salt Lake 3-2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Sebastian Blanco and the Portland Timbers went on to beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night. Dairon Asprilla and Yimmy Chara also scored to help the Timbers (7-8-2) snap a three-game winless streak with...
MLSPosted by
Deseret News

3 takeaways from Real Salt Lake’s defeat in Portland

Real Salt Lake traveled to Portland Saturday night to face a Timbers side it led in the Western Conference standings by a point, as RSL played its final game of a three-game road stretch. Goals were plentiful in a matchup that featured five combined tallies on the scoresheet, but it...
MLSchatsports.com

What we’re watching in Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake wrap up their busy week with a game in Portland against the Timbers. The impact of this game will be significant, as RSL are just above the playoff line and are one point and one place ahead of the Timbers. Portland have had a draw and two losses in their last three games, and RSL have had a loss, a draw, and win in their last three. Away to Portland has rarely been kind for RSL and this will be a challenging match.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Lose To Portland Despite Controlling Majority Of Fixture

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Despite having 23 shots, Real Salt Lake failed to beat Portland Timbers on the road to round out their three-game road trip. Manager Freddy Juarez opted to give his Croatian left-footed center-back Toni Datković his debut. Exciting Argentinian winger Jonothan Menéndez another start on the left. Damir Kreilach and Rubio Rubin returned to the starting XI while Pablo Ruiz and Everton Luiz played in the heart of the midfield.
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Portland Timbers 3, Real Salt Lake 2

PORTLAND, Ore. – Goals from Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora along with a career-high seven saves from goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic gave the Portland Timbers an important 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake Saturday night at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 10' - PK GOAL (POR)...
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake To Debut Annual Asian-American Pacific Islander Night

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake to debut its first-annual Asian-American Pacific Islander Night this upcoming Saturday evening when the club hosts Austin FC on Saturday, August 14th. RSL hopes to broaden its relationship with the local AAPI community. Therefore, a portion of tickets bought at this link...
MLSKXAN

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake: How to watch, standings and storylines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC got its first look at new acquisition Sebastian Driussi Saturday against FC Dallas. Verde brought the designated player on for the final 30 minutes of the match as Austin FC frantically tried to get back into a game that had turned sideways. Not only did...
MLSgoal.com

Real Salt Lake v Austin Match Preview, 8/14/21

Real Salt Lake has lost two of its last three home matches against expansion sides (W1). RSL lost only one of its first ten matches against expansion teams at home (W7 D2) from 2005 to 2015. Real Salt Lake has suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season after...
MLSdallassun.com

Austin FC, Real Salt Lake meet in search of consistency

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake will face off for the first time ever Saturday when the expansion club from Texas travels to Sandy, Utah. Both clubs enter the matchup looking to reverse recent struggles. Real Salt Lake (5-6-6, 21 points) lost consecutive games for the first time this season...
MLSrsl.com

Real Salt Lake Hosts 2021 Expansion Side Austin FC

HERRIMAN, Utah (Friday, August 13, 2021) – Real Salt Lake is set to welcome Austin FC to Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m. MT, for the first time since Austin FC became the latest expansion team prior to the start of the 2021 Major League Soccer season.
MLSkslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Secures Inaugural Victory Over Austin FC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake has secured a much-needed three points against Austin FC solidifying early dominance over the MLS newbies. Manager Freddy Juarez opted for a changed lineup from the last fixture against Portland. Zac MacMath remained in goal, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva, Toni Datković, and Ashtone Morgan played across the backline. Justen Glad was unavailable to play due to yellow card suspension.
Sandy, UTABC 4

Back at home, Real Salt Lake jumps back into win column

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in three games Real Salt Lake was back at home. After a disappointing road trip where they only grabbed one point, they knew they had to be better at home. And they were, as they picked up the 1-0 win over...
MLSdallassun.com

Real Salt Lake looks to dispatch Dynamo

Real Salt Lake look to triumph over Houston for the first time this season when it hosts the reeling Dynamo in Sandy, Utah on Wednesday night. Outward signs point to Salt Lake finally getting three points after twice battling to draws with Houston earlier this season. Salt Lake (6-6-6, 24 points) has quietly emerged as a tough defensive club. It has allowed just 20 goals in 18 matches, ranking fourth in the Western Conference in goals allowed per match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy