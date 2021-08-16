Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

FC Cincinnati takes on Montreal after 4 straight home draws

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CF Montreal (7-7-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-7-7)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +117, Montreal +224, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts Montreal after playing to a draw in four straight home games.

FC Cincinnati compiled a 4-15-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-5-4 in home matches. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Montreal went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Montreal scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 46.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 5-4.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Edgar Castillo (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Montreal: Clement Diop (injured), Ballou Tabla (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

540K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Edgar Castillo
Person
Zico Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Cf Montreal#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSclevelandstar.com

Nani scores to lift Orlando City into draw with FC Cincinnati

Nani scored in the 56th minute to help visiting Orlando City SC rally to a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. Mason Stajduhar finished with one save for Orlando City (8-4-6, 30 points), who improved to 2-0-2 in four all-time encounters with FC Cincinnati. The Lions recorded a 3-0 win in the teams' first meeting this season on May 1.
MLSlagalaxy.com

Match Report presented by Bob's Discount Furniture: LA Galaxy draw at home vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Ranko Veselinovic scored a second-half equalizer that allowed the Vancouver Whitecaps to take a 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday. Kevin Cabral put the LA Galaxy in the driver's seat with an opener just past the half-hour mark, but Greg Vanney's group couldn't manage to preserve the three-point result thanks to Veselinovic's 50th-minute set-piece finish.
MLSFOX Sports

Atlanta United FC takes on Los Angeles FC after Barco's 2-goal game

Los Angeles FC (6-7-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-9) LINE: Atlanta United FC +176, Los Angeles FC +147, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Columbus. Atlanta United FC...
Cincinnati, OHtennisthreads.net

Preview: Strong women’s draw for Cincinnati

The women’s field ay the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati next week features 9 of the top 10 players in the world led by Ashleigh Barty, who returns to competition after the Olympics in Tokyo, with only Sofia Kenin absent due to injury. Barty, the 2021 Wimbledon champion, begins...
MLSFresno Bee

New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati take the field

FC Cincinnati (3-7-8) vs. New England Revolution (14-3-4) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT. New England -125, FC Cincinnati +105BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution hit the field. The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-3-5 in home games. New...
MLSFresno Bee

Atlanta United FC visits DC United after 2 straight shutout wins

DC United -120, Atlanta United FC +100BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC comes into a matchup against DC United after putting together two straight shutout wins. DC United finished 5-12-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.
MLSFresno Bee

Orlando City SC takes on Chicago after 3 straight ties

Chicago Fire (5-10-5) vs. Orlando City SC (8-4-7) Orlando City SC -115, Chicago +100BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Chicago after playing to a draw in three straight games. Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas drops second straight home game, 1-0 to Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders brought an MVP candidate off the bench Wednesday night and it made all the difference as Raul Ruidiaz scored the game’s only goal to down FC Dallas 1-0. The loss was the second straight at home for FC Dallas, something the club hasn’t seen happen to them at Toyota Stadium under Luchi Gonzalez.
MLSMiami Herald

Inter Miami CF hosts Toronto FC, looks to prolong 3-game home win streak

Toronto FC (3-11-6) vs. Inter Miami CF (5-9-4) Inter Miami CF -105, Toronto FC -110BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hosts Toronto FC trying for its fourth straight home victory. Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders changed out seven starters and still managed to win their third straight road game, this one 1-0 over FC Dallas on Wednesday. Raúl Ruidíaz came off the bench to score his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Sounders jumped back to the top of the Western Conference lead.
MLSfccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati sign defender Chris Duvall

FC Cincinnati have signed defender Chris Duvall to a contract through the end of the 2021 season, with an option to extend through 2022, the club announced today. Duvall is an experienced MLS veteran, with over 100 appearances in the league since he made his debut in 2014. Duvall has played for the New York Red Bulls, CF Montréal, Houston Dynamo, and Portland Timbers.
MLSclevelandstar.com

Revolution face FC Cincinnati, aim to extend unbeaten streak

The New England Revolution will look to continue their winning ways without injured star Carles Gil when they host FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. New England (14-3-4, 46 points) has seven wins and a tie in the past eight games to lead the Eastern Conference. Half of the games in the streak have been without Gil, who reportedly has a sports hernia.
MLSNew England Revolution

Preview | Quick turnaround sees red-hot Revs host resolute FC Cincinnati on Saturday

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass. Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), WBIX 1260 Nossa Radio (Portuguese)|. Revolution Kickoff (7:30 p.m. ET) Revolution Pregame Live (7 p.m. ET) - Facebook, YouTube, revolutionsoccer.net. New England Revolution. 1st in Eastern Conference (14-3-4, 46 pts.) Last Result | 3-2 win vs. D.C. United. Just...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United at D.C. United: Match Preview

It’s 3 wins on the bounce for Atlanta United following its 1-0 victory over last-place Toronto FC on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In Toronto’s defense (defence), it gave a fairly good account of itself, with Atlanta failing to add to its lead and counting itself fortunate that Ezequiel Barco’s 20th-minute goal stood up.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Desperate for win, Dynamo host Texas Derby match vs. FC Dallas

If there is something that gives the Houston Dynamo a sliver of hope amid some massive struggles of late, it is that the club earned a victory the last time it hosted rival FC Dallas. The Texas clubs meet again Saturday in the Texas Derby with the Dynamo on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy