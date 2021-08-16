Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Toronto FC (3-10-6) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-6-9)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -117, Toronto FC +296, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference action.

Atlanta United FC put together a 6-13-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-7-2 in home matches. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall and 6-3-2 on the road a season ago. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago and had 22 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

540K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Adams
Person
Jake Mulraney
Person
Emerson Hyndman
Person
Tsubasa Endoh
Person
Ayo Akinola
Person
Dom Dwyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United Fc#Toronto Fc#Atlanta United Fc#Toronto Fc#Eastern Conference#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSESPN

Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action

Austin FC (4-9-4) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-6-6) LINE: Real Salt Lake -105, Austin FC +276, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action. Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4...
MLSWBNS 10TV Columbus

Atlanta United FC defeats Columbus 3-2

Ezequiel Barco scored a pair of goals and Atlanta United defeated the Columbus Crew 3-2 Saturday. Barco gave United (3-6-9) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, assisted by George Bello. Barco put United ahead 2-0 Jonathan Mensah put the Crew (6-6-6) on the scoreboard in the 37th minute, assisted...
MLSsandiegouniontribune.com

Toronto FC rallies to tie New York City FC 2-2

TORONTO — Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the second half to help Toronto FC tie New York City FC 2-2 on Saturday night. Santiago Rodriguez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for New York City (8-5-4) in the first half. Toronto interim coach Javier Perez replaced captain Michel Bradley and...
MLSchatsports.com

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC

After a long time away, the Philadelphia Union were back at Subaru Park three days after a 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire in need of a big three points against Toronto FC. They did just that with a commanding 3-0 win over the Reds in front of an announced attendance of 14,303.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

New England Revolution and Toronto FC take the field

New England Revolution (12-3-4) vs. Toronto FC (3-9-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +210, New England +124, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC faces the New England Revolution. Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34...
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 draws 2-2 vs. OKC Energy FC

Atlanta United 2 battled back from a one-goal deficit twice to draw 2-2 versus OKC Energy FC Wednesday night at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Robbie Mertz recorded his first goal of the season as well as his third assist of the season, while David Mejia scored in his second-straight game.
MLSFOX Sports

Atlanta United FC takes on Los Angeles FC after Barco's 2-goal game

Los Angeles FC (6-7-5) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-6-9) LINE: Atlanta United FC +176, Los Angeles FC +147, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Ezequiel Barco leads Atlanta United FC into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Columbus. Atlanta United FC...
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | August 14 at Toronto FC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution will look to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games against Toronto FC at BMO Field tonight. The club’s first match in Canada since 2019 kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.
MLSatlutd.com

Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles FC

ATLANTA – Atlanta United returns to action Sunday when it hosts Los Angeles FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match, presented by Truist, is set to kick-off at 4 p.m. ET and will be nationally broadcast on ESPN/ESPN Deportes. Atlanta owns an all-time record of 1-1-0 against LAFC: 1-0-0 at home...
MLSThe State

New York Red Bulls face New York City FC in Eastern Conference play

New York City FC (9-6-4) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-9-4) New York -120, New York City FC +100BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play. The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1...
MLSThe State

Atlanta United FC visits DC United after 2 straight shutout wins

DC United -120, Atlanta United FC +100BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC comes into a matchup against DC United after putting together two straight shutout wins. DC United finished 5-12-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-4 at home. DC United averaged 1.1 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.
MLSHenry County Daily Herald

Atlanta United bring momentum against nemesis Toronto FC

Despite Atlanta United's recent momentum and Toronto FC's lackluster season, the Five Stripes enter their mid-week match with a certain level of doubt. In eight all-time meetings with Toronto FC, Atlanta United have managed just one win. The last three matches have gone in favor of Toronto, dating to June 2019.
MLSThe State

Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in conference matchup

Sporting Kansas City (11-4-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-6-6) Minnesota United FC +100, Sporting Kansas City -120BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in a conference matchup. Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a...
MLSwiartonecho.com

Last-place Toronto FC close again, but not enough to get a point in Atlanta

The misery continued Wednesday for a Toronto FC team that simply cannot win games, despite often being close. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Reds are unquestionably significantly improved in nearly every way from the disastrous side that took the field earlier...

Comments / 0

Community Policy