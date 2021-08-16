Cancel
Portland visits Sporting Kansas City, looks to avoid 4th straight road loss

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Portland Timbers (7-9-2) vs. Sporting Kansas City (11-4-4)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -165, Portland +408, Draw +320; over/under is 3 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Sporting Kansas City looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and recorded 26 assists.

The Timbers went 11-6-6 overall and 5-2-4 on the road a season ago. Portland scored 55 goals last season and registered 41 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured), Steve Clark (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

