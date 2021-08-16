Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC takes on Orlando City SC after Sapong’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Orlando City SC (8-4-6) vs. Nashville SC (7-2-10)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +105, Orlando City SC +263, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: C J Sapong leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Orlando City SC after scoring two goals against DC United.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game last season.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and registered 35 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Walker Zimmerman.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

540K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Nashville, TN
Orlando, FL
Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandre Pato
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Pedro Gallese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#Orlando City Sc#Dc United#Nashville Sc 105#Dc United#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fagundez has goal, assist to help Austin beat Timbers 3-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cecilio Domínguez converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, Diego Fagundez added a goal and an assist and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night. Domínguez, a 27-year-old designated player from Paraguay, opened the scoring from the spot after video review confirmed...
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo play 2-2 draw

HOUSTON (AP) — Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and the Houston Dynamo tied FC Dallas 2-2 on Saturday night. After a Dallas giveaway at midfield, Zarek Valentin slotted the ball ahead to Vera, who put a low runner inside the right post from the top of the box.
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Sounders score twice in final minutes to beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday. Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Clarendon, Dangerfield lead Lynx to 101-95 win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Layshia Claredon scored 18 points, Crystal Dangerfield had nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Chicago Sky 101-95 on Saturday night. Kayla McBride also scored 16 points, Sylvia Fowles added 15 points and three blocks, Napheesa Collier scored 14...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Castellanos drives in 4, Reds beat Miami 7-4 to take series

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Saturday night. Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gutierrez expected to start as Cincinnati hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (51-73, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-57, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 3.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (8-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -145, Marlins +126; over/under is 9 runs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy