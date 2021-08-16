Nashville SC takes on Orlando City SC after Sapong’s 2-goal game

Orlando City SC (8-4-6) vs. Nashville SC (7-2-10)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +105, Orlando City SC +263, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: C J Sapong leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Orlando City SC after scoring two goals against DC United.

Nashville SC went 8-7-8 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game last season.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall a season ago while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and registered 35 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Walker Zimmerman.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.