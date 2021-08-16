Cancel
Ruidiaz leads Seattle against FC Dallas after 2-goal outing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Seattle Sounders FC (10-3-6) vs. FC Dallas (5-8-6)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +126, Seattle +210, Draw +241; over/under is 2.8 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces FC Dallas after Raul Ruidiaz totaled two goals against Portland.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season and registered 18 assists.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-4-3 in road games. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and had 35 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Bressan, John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Justin Che (injured).

Seattle: Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Bradley Shaun Smith (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured), Abdoulaye Cissoko (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

