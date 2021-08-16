Realization of macroscopic ratchet effect based on nonperiodic and uneven potentials
Ratchet devices allow turning an ac input signal into a dc output signal. A ratchet device is set by moving particles driven by zero averages forces on asymmetric potentials. Hybrid nanostructures combining artificially fabricated spin ice nanomagnet arrays with superconducting films have been identified as a good choice to develop ratchet nanodevices. In the current device, the asymmetric potentials are provided by charged Néel walls located in the vertices of spin ice magnetic honeycomb array, whereas the role of moving particles is played by superconducting vortices. We have experimentally obtained ratchet effect for different spin ice I configurations and for vortex lattice moving parallel or perpendicular to magnetic easy axes. Remarkably, the ratchet magnitudes are similar in all the experimental runs; i. e. different spin ice I configurations and in both relevant directions of the vortex lattice motion. We have simulated the interplay between vortex motion directions and a single asymmetric potential. It turns out vortices interact with uneven asymmetric potentials, since they move with trajectories crossing charged Néel walls with different orientations. Moreover, we have found out the asymmetric pair potentials which generate the local ratchet effect. In this rocking ratchet the particles (vortices) on the move are interacting each other (vortex lattice); therefore, the ratchet local effect turns into a global macroscopic effect. In summary, this ratchet device benefits from interacting particles moving in robust and topological protected type I spin ice landscapes.www.nature.com
