Realization of macroscopic ratchet effect based on nonperiodic and uneven potentials

By V. Rollano
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatchet devices allow turning an ac input signal into a dc output signal. A ratchet device is set by moving particles driven by zero averages forces on asymmetric potentials. Hybrid nanostructures combining artificially fabricated spin ice nanomagnet arrays with superconducting films have been identified as a good choice to develop ratchet nanodevices. In the current device, the asymmetric potentials are provided by charged Néel walls located in the vertices of spin ice magnetic honeycomb array, whereas the role of moving particles is played by superconducting vortices. We have experimentally obtained ratchet effect for different spin ice I configurations and for vortex lattice moving parallel or perpendicular to magnetic easy axes. Remarkably, the ratchet magnitudes are similar in all the experimental runs; i. e. different spin ice I configurations and in both relevant directions of the vortex lattice motion. We have simulated the interplay between vortex motion directions and a single asymmetric potential. It turns out vortices interact with uneven asymmetric potentials, since they move with trajectories crossing charged Néel walls with different orientations. Moreover, we have found out the asymmetric pair potentials which generate the local ratchet effect. In this rocking ratchet the particles (vortices) on the move are interacting each other (vortex lattice); therefore, the ratchet local effect turns into a global macroscopic effect. In summary, this ratchet device benefits from interacting particles moving in robust and topological protected type I spin ice landscapes.

www.nature.com

#Magnetic Anisotropy#Ratchet Effect#European Union#Magnetic Energy#Nonperiodic#Brownian#Nanomagnets
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Scientists Detect Tens of Thousands of Different Molecules in Beer – 80% Not Yet Described in Chemical Databases

Study used modern high resolution analytics to reveal enormous metabolic complexity of beer. The tradition of beer brewing dates back to at least 7000 BCE and maybe even to the invention of agriculture, considering that most cereals can spontaneously ferment if exposed to airborne yeasts. The code of the Babylonian king Hammurabi (rule 1792 to 1750 BCE), whose laws 108 through 111 regulate beer sales, shows that people have been anxious to safeguard the quality of beer through legislation for millennia. For example, the Bavarian ‘Reinheitsgebot’ (‘Purity Law’) of 1516, often considered the world’s oldest still functional – with modifications – food regulation, allows only barley, water, and hops as ingredients for brewing beer (with confiscation of the barrels as penalty for transgression).
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
ScienceNature.com

Quasiadiabatic electron transport in room temperature nanoelectronic devices induced by hot-phonon bottleneck

Since the invention of transistors, the flow of electrons has become controllable in solid-state electronics. The flow of energy, however, remains elusive, and energy is readily dissipated to lattice via electron-phonon interactions. Hence, minimizing the energy dissipation has long been sought by eliminating phonon-emission process. Here, we report a different scenario for facilitating energy transmission at room temperature that electrons exert diffusive but quasiadiabatic transport, free from substantial energy loss. Direct nanothermometric mapping of electrons and lattice in current-carrying GaAs/AlGaAs devices exhibit remarkable discrepancies, indicating unexpected thermal isolation between the two subsystems. This surprising effect arises from the overpopulated hot longitudinal-optical (LO) phonons generated through frequent emission by hot electrons, which induce equally frequent LO-phonon reabsorption (“hot-phonon bottleneck”) cancelling the net energy loss. Our work sheds light on energy manipulation in nanoelectronics and power-electronics and provides important hints to energy-harvesting in optoelectronics (such as hot-carrier solar-cells).
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
ChemistryNature.com

Macroscopic weavable fibers of carbon nanotubes with giant thermoelectric power factor

Low-dimensional materials have recently attracted much interest as thermoelectric materials because of their charge carrier confinement leading to thermoelectric performance enhancement. Carbon nanotubes are promising candidates because of their one-dimensionality in addition to their unique advantages such as flexibility and light weight. However, preserving the large power factor of individual carbon nanotubes in macroscopic assemblies has been challenging, primarily due to poor sample morphology and a lack of proper Fermi energy tuning. Here, we report an ultrahigh value of power factor (14 ± 5 mW m−1 K−2) for macroscopic weavable fibers of aligned carbon nanotubes with ultrahigh electrical and thermal conductivity. The observed giant power factor originates from the ultrahigh electrical conductivity achieved through excellent sample morphology, combined with an enhanced Seebeck coefficient through Fermi energy tuning. We fabricate a textile thermoelectric generator based on these carbon nanotube fibers, which demonstrates high thermoelectric performance, weavability, and scalability. The giant power factor we observe make these fibers strong candidates for the emerging field of thermoelectric active cooling, which requires a large thermoelectric power factor and a large thermal conductivity at the same time.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Hamiltonian model for the macroscopic Maxwell equations using exterior calculus

A Hamiltonian field theory for the macroscopic Maxwell equations with fully general polarization and magnetization is stated in the language of differential forms. The precise procedure for translating the vector calculus variables into differential forms is discussed in detail. We choose to distinguish between straight and twisted differential forms so that all integrals be taken over densities (i.e. twisted top forms). This ensures that the duality pairings, which are stated as integrals over densities, are orientation independent. The relationship between functional differentiation with respect to vector fields and with respect to differential forms is established using the chain rule. The theory is developed such that the Poisson bracket is metric and orientation independent with all metric dependence contained in the Hamiltonian. As is typically seen in the exterior calculus formulation of Maxwell's equations, the Hodge star operator plays a key role in modeling the constitutive relations. In addition to the three-dimensional macroscopic Maxwell equations, a one-dimensional variant, and several example polarizations are considered.
WildlifeNature.com

Global potential distribution prediction of Xanthium italicum based on Maxent model

Alien invasive plants pose a threat to global biodiversity and the cost of control continues to rise. Early detection and prediction of potential risk areas are essential to minimize ecological and socio-economic costs. In this study, the Maxent model was used to predict current and future climatic conditions to estimate the potential global distribution of the invasive plant Xanthium italicum. The model consists of 366 occurrence records (10 repeats, 75% for calibration and 25% for verification) and 10 climate prediction variables. According to the model forecast, the distribution of X. italicum was expected to shrink in future climate scenarios with human intervention, which may be mainly caused by the rise in global average annual temperature. The ROC curve showed that the AUC values of the training set and the test set are 0.965 and 0.906, respectively, indicating that the prediction result of this model was excellent. The contribution rates of annual mean temperature, monthly mean diurnal temperature range, standard deviation of temperature seasonal change and annual average precipitation to the geographical distribution of X. italicum were 65.3%, 11.2%, 9.0%, and 7.7%, respectively, and the total contribution rate was 93.2%. These four variables are the dominant environmental factors affecting the potential distribution of X. italicum, and the influence of temperature is greater than that of precipitation. Through our study on the potential distribution prediction of X. italicum under the future climatic conditions, it has contribution for all countries to strengthen its monitoring, prevention and control, including early warning.
ScienceNature.com

Optimizing electrode structure of carbon nanotube gas sensors for sensitivity improvement based on electric field enhancement effect of fractal geometry

With the rapid development of carbon nanotubes gas sensor, the sensitivity of the sensing response is becoming more and more demanding. Different from the traditional studies on gas-sensitive materials, this paper combines the microscopic dimensional effects and physical properties of fractal geometry theory from the structure and morphology of sensor devices. The electrode structures of carbon nanotubes gas sensor is designed and optimized by Hilbert–Piano curve. Simulation experiments demonstrate that the electric field intensity and hot spot distribution of the fractal electrode are superior to those of the traditional interdigital electrode. Moreover, a novel chemiresistive gas sensor is fabricated combining the characteristics of carbon nanotubes and fractal geometry, and a test with exposure to nitric oxide showed that the sensors with fractal electrode structures improved the gas sensing sensitivity over sensors with traditional geometrical structures. It provides a new idea for the exploration of gas sensing technology.
CancerNature.com

A potential bat adenovirus-based oncolytic virus targeting canine cancers

Although a canine adenovirus (CAdV)-based oncolytic virus (OV) candidate targeting canine tumors has been reported, its oncolytic effect could be attenuated by CAdV vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies in dog patients. To circumvent this issue, we focused on the bat adenovirus (BtAdV) strain, which was previously isolated from healthy microbats. We previously showed that this virus replicated efficiently in canine cell lines and did not serologically cross-react with CAdVs, suggesting that it may offer the possibility of an OV candidate for canine tumors. Here, we tested the growth properties and cytotoxicity of the BtAdV Mm32 strain in a panel of canine tumor cells and found that its characteristics were equivalent to those of CAdVs. To produce an Mm32 construct with enhanced tumor specificity, we established a novel reverse genetics system for BtAdV based on bacterial artificial chromosomes, and generated a recombinant virus, Mm32-E1Ap + cTERTp, by inserting a tumor-specific canine telomerase reverse transcriptase promoter into its E1A regulatory region. The growth and cytotoxicity of this recombinant were superior to those of wild-type Mm32 in canine tumor cells, unlike in normal canine cells. These data suggest that Mm32-E1Ap + cTERTp could be a promising OV for alternative canine cancer therapies.
ScienceNature.com

Calcium silicate-based cements cause environmental stiffness and show diverse potential to induce osteogenesis in human osteoblastic cells

Calcium silicate-based cements differ markedly in their radiopacifiers and the presence of calcium sulfate, aluminates, carbonates and other components that can affect their biological properties. This study aimed to compare the biological properties of six calcium silicate cements in human osteoblastic cell culture (Saos-2 cells): Bio-C Repair (Bio-C), PBS HP (PBS-HP), Biodentine (Biodentine), MTA Repair HP (MTA-HP), NeoMTA Plus (NeoMTA-P), and ProRoot MTA (ProRoot). After exposure to these materials, the cells were analyzed by MTT, wound healing, cell migration, and alkaline phosphatase activity (ALP) assays, real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis of the osteogenesis markers (osteocalcin or bone gamma-carboxyglutamate protein, BGLAP; alkaline phosphatase, ALPL; bone sialoprotein or secreted phosphoprotein 1, BNSP), and alizarin red staining (ARS). Curiously, the migration rates were low 24–48 h after exposure to the materials, despite the cells showing ideal rates of viability. The advanced and intermediate cell differentiation markers BGLAP and BNSP were overexpressed in the Bio-C, MTA-HP, and ProRoot groups. Only the Biodentine group showed ALPL overexpression, a marker of initial differentiation. However, the enzymatic activity was high in all groups except Biodentine. The mineralization area was significantly large in the NeoMTA-P, ProRoot, PBS-HP, MTA-HP, and Bio-C groups. The results showed that cellular environmental stiffness, which impairs cell mobility and diverse patterns of osteogenesis marker expression, is a consequence of cement exposure. Environmental stiffness indicates chemical and physical stimuli in the microenvironment; for instance, the release of cement compounds contributes to calcium phosphate matrix formation with diverse stiffnesses, which could be essential or detrimental for the migration and differentiation of osteoblastic cells. Cells exposed to Bio-C, PBS-HP, ProRoot, NeoMTA-P, and MTA-HP seemed to enter the advanced or intermediate differentiation phases early, which is indicative of the diverse potential of cements to induce osteogenesis. Cements that quickly stimulate osteoblast differentiation may be ideal for reparative and regenerative purposes since they promptly lead to dentin or bone deposition.
Electronicsguitar.com

HeadRush launches the new MX5, a floor-based effects processor

HeadRush has thrown its hat into the ever-expanding ring of floor-based multi-effects units, with its new MX5. The effects unit is chock-full of effects and amp models, and competes with similar units such as the Neural DSP Quad Cortex and Line 6 Helix. Hardware for the MX5 consists of a...
ScienceNature.com

Macroscopic detection of demyelinated lesions in mouse PNS with neutral red dye

Lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC)-induced demyelination is a versatile animal model that is frequently used to identify and examine molecular pathways of demyelination and remyelination in the central (CNS) and peripheral nervous system (PNS). However, identification of focally demyelinated lesion had been difficult and usually required tissue fixation, sectioning and histological analysis. Recently, a method for labeling and identification of demyelinated lesions in the CNS by intraperitoneal injection of neutral red (NR) dye was developed. However, it remained unknown whether NR can be used to label demyelinated lesions in PNS. In this study, we generated LPC-induced demyelination in sciatic nerve of mice, and demonstrated that the demyelinated lesions at the site of LPC injection were readily detectable at 7 days postlesion (dpl) by macroscopic observation of NR labeling. Moreover, NR staining gradually decreased from 7 to 21 dpl over the course of remyelination. Electron microscopy analysis of NR-labeled sciatic nerves at 7 dpl confirmed demyelination and myelin debris in lesions. Furthermore, fluorescence microscopy showed NR co-labeling with activated macrophages and Schwann cells in the PNS lesions. Together, NR labeling is a straightforward method that allows the macroscopic detection of demyelinated lesions in sciatic nerves after LPC injection.
ScienceNature.com

Nicotinamide mononucleotide: a potential effective natural compound against insulin resistance

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 310 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, a study published in Science by Yoshino et al.1 reported on a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial to examine the effects of a 10-week nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) administration on human metabolism in 25 postmenopausal overweight or obese women with prediabetes. It revealed positive effects of NMN on insulin sensitivity, insulin signalling, and tissue remodelling in skeletal muscle.
Energy IndustryNature.com

Wind energy potential assessment based on wind speed, its direction and power data

Based on wind speed, direction and power data, an assessment method of wind energy potential using finite mixture statistical distributions is proposed. Considering the correlation existing and the effect between wind speed and direction, the angular-linear modeling approach is adopted to construct the joint probability density function of wind speed and direction. For modeling the distribution of wind power density and estimating model parameters of null or low wind speed and multimodal wind speed data, based on expectation–maximization algorithm, a two-component three-parameter Weibull mixture distribution is chosen as wind speed model, and a von Mises mixture distribution with nine components and six components are selected as the models of wind direction and the correlation circular variable between wind speed and direction, respectively. A comprehensive technique of model selection, which includes Akaike information criterion, Bayesian information criterion, the coefficient of determination R2 and root mean squared error, is used to select the optimal model in all candidate models. The proposed method is applied to averaged 10-min field monitoring wind data and compared with the other estimation methods and judged by the values of R2 and root mean squared error, histogram plot and wind rose diagram. The results show that the proposed method is effective and the area under study is not suitable for wide wind turbine applications, and the estimated wind energy potential would be inaccuracy without considering the influence of wind direction.
ChemistryNature.com

Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92432-4, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for M. Lisker. The correct affiliations for M. Lisker are listed below:. IHP- Leibniz Institut für innovative Mikroelektronik, Im Technologiepark 25, 15236, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Technical University of Applied Science Wildau,...

