Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants: David Sills V speaks on performance vs Jets

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants came into their first preseason game looking to evaluate players rather than focus on a win, and one player that made a strong mark is one of the under the radar receiving targets for Daniel Jones this season. David Sills V is one of a number of receivers competing for playing time in an expanded and competitive lineup, but set himself apart in the receiving game despite his low profile status heading into this offseason.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#The Jets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLTimes Herald-Record

Why David Sills became offseason neighbors and traveled country with Giants' Daniel Jones

EAST RUTHERFORD - David Sills believed he was one of the few, if any, New York Giants players who would remember. Feels so long ago that he was the 13-year-old wunderkind quarterback from Delaware given a scholarship offer from Lane Kiffin at USC, and Sills accepted, a seventh-grade prospect welcoming all the football pressure in the world.
NFL247Sports

Giants WR David Sills reveals he worked with Daniel Jones all offseason

New York Giants wide receiver David Sills made it his mission this offseason to build as much chemistry as he possibly could with quarterback Daniel Jones. Sills has been a member of the Giants since 2019 but has yet to record any playing time and will battle for a roster spot in 2021.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns: Five Giants Players to Watch

Earlier this week, the Giants sent a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for fourth-year cornerback Keion Crossen. The Giants have a lot of firepower out of their defensive secondary unit, so adding Crossen to an already strong mix certainly made for an interesting choice. Not only does...
NFLwvsportsnow.com

Former WVU WR David Sills Scores in Giants’ Preseason Game

In the second preseason game for the New York Giants, former WVU WR David Sills scored his first NFL touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Sills scored on a fade route by backup quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter. Sills finished the game with three receptions on 31 yards with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Gives Injury Update On QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been electric through training camp and preseason for the Chicago Bears. Many Bears fans have openly called for him to supplant veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Matt Nagy and the Bears brass has stood by Dalton as their starter, after...
NFLheartlandcollegesports.com

Former TCU QB Andy Dalton Gets Roasted for Justin Fields Comment

Former TCU Horned Frogs QB Andy Dalton has had a long NFL career, but he’s clearly on the home stretch. However he’s still got the confidence that he needs. And that confidence showed when he was asked about if he will be the starter of rookie Justin Fields, who was a top pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni provides scary update on Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an update on quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was scratched from Thursday’s preseason game due to an illness. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to take on the New England Patriots in their second game of the preseason. Shortly before the game started, the Eagles announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play due to an illness, paving the way for Joe Flacco to get the start. Reports indicated that the illness was not COVID-19 related shortly after the announcement, and an update was provided right after the game.
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury updates for key Miami Dolphins from Chicago

The Miami Dolphins’ first of two joint practices with the Chicago Bears has been a long, drawn out and complicated affair — inclement weather forced the teams to push pause on practice before transitioning inside and, before long, the team was back outside but considered “closed” for coverage purposes, meaning the rest of practice carries on without any real-time coverage from media in attendance.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy