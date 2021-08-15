Bengals’ Jessie Bates, Trey Hendrickson crack NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021

It sounds as if Bengals safety Jessie Bates will play out his contract this season without receiving the extension he desires. Bates addressed the stalled talks Thursday. “I think as far as my contract goes, I guess I haven’t done enough yet to be considered one of the top safeties in this league, which is fine,” Bates said during an interview with the Bengals radio team, via Richard Skinner of WKRC. “That’s fine with me. I’m going to go to work just like any other day, my first three years being here. Just being able to have that open conversation with my agent has been great in regards to just having the conversation, very open. I think this will probably be the last time that I speak on the contract just because I think it can get a little messy as far as thinking about it too much. I’ve been out there practicing every day. I have a goal that I want to reach, personally, and I know I have to get better to help this team get to where we need to be. I’ll let my agent work out the numbers and stuff like that. I’m going to be the best teammate, the best leader that I can be for the 2021 Bengals. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”