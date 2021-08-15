Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals’ Jessie Bates, Trey Hendrickson crack NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021

allfans.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Network has commenced their annual top 100 rankings, and Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III is a part of it. While it’s still to be seen how many other Bengals will crack the list, Bates is coming in at No. 90. Trey Hendrickson, who signed with the Bengals...

allfans.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#The Nfl Network#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLFanSided

Cincinnati vs. Washington live stream Reddit: Watch NFL preseason

The Washington Football Team will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game on Friday. With the second week of the 2021 NFL preseason now underway, the Washington Football Team welcomes the Cincinnati Bengals to the DMV on Friday night. Washington looks to build on a successful first season with...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is there Friday Night Football tonight? NFL preseason Week 2

While Friday Night Football might be rare during the season, tonight we see the second straight week of it in the 2021 NFL preseason. Let’s take a look at which games are on Friday Night Football and what else we can look forward to on Friday nights during the preseason.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Raiders Opposing Safeties No. 1: Jessie Bates III

The NFL preseason amazingly is only one week away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.
NFLchatsports.com

Jessie Bates and Bengals not expected to reach agreement on extension?

Well, this is not the news we wanted to hear today. According to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Cincinnati Bengals are not expected to reach an agreement with All-Pro safety Jessie Bates on a long-term contract. “The Bengals and safety Jesse Bates III are not expected to reach a contract...
NFLchatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals News: No extension for Jessie Bates ahead of season

Cincinnati Bengals, Jessie Bates III (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images) The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly won’t be agreeing to a contract extension with safety Jessie Bates, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that “Sides not progressing toward a deal.” and this isn’t good news for Bengals fans,...
NFLchatsports.com

Jessie Bates clearly frustrated with how contract talks are going with Bengals

Usually when NFL teams are in major contract negotiations with a player in training camp, said player doesn’t speak with the media much, if at all. The Cincinnati Bengals thought differently today, as they allowed Jessie Bates to be interviewed while the two sides work on a contract extension that could make him one of, if not the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
NFLNBC Sports

Jessie Bates addresses stalled contract talks

It sounds as if Bengals safety Jessie Bates will play out his contract this season without receiving the extension he desires. Bates addressed the stalled talks Thursday. “I think as far as my contract goes, I guess I haven’t done enough yet to be considered one of the top safeties in this league, which is fine,” Bates said during an interview with the Bengals radio team, via Richard Skinner of WKRC. “That’s fine with me. I’m going to go to work just like any other day, my first three years being here. Just being able to have that open conversation with my agent has been great in regards to just having the conversation, very open. I think this will probably be the last time that I speak on the contract just because I think it can get a little messy as far as thinking about it too much. I’ve been out there practicing every day. I have a goal that I want to reach, personally, and I know I have to get better to help this team get to where we need to be. I’ll let my agent work out the numbers and stuff like that. I’m going to be the best teammate, the best leader that I can be for the 2021 Bengals. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens.”
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Watch: Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai Sack Tom Brady

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping their pass rush is much better this season and their new additions made an impact on the first drive of the preseason. Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai sacked Tom Brady to end the Buccaneers' first drive. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

3 Players Ranked Too Low In NFL's Top 100 Rankings

Ah yes, it’s the most divisive time of the year. NFL superstars have cast their votes and identified who they feel are the best performers in the league heading into the 2021 season. The results are in, and players 100-41 have officially been revealed. As per usual, the list has already created plenty of discussion among fans regarding who may be overrated or underrated. I’ve singled out three individuals in particular who deserve more respect than they’ve been given. Let’s go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy