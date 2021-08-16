Ken Elliott
Senior Business Development Executive at Meridian Equipment Finance. Ken Elliott joins Meridian Equipment Finance LLC (MEF), a subsidiary of Meridian Bank, as a Senior Business Development Officer. With over 25 years of healthcare equipment financing experience, Mr. Elliott will work with vendors and manufacturers nationwide to craft custom finance programs. He will focus on the healthcare industry, including veterinarians, ophthalmologists, dentists and other medical specialties.www.bizjournals.com
