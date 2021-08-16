USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Breaching the Ascending Channel

The US dollar fell against most of the other major currencies at the end of last week, after economic data showed a decline in US consumer confidence in August. Also, investors continued to wait for more clues about the Fed's plan to stop stimulus after producer inflation rose and jobless claims fell for the third week in a row. Many Fed officials have preferred to scale back the quantitative easing program in the coming months given the improvement in the labor market and price pressures. The USD/JPY fell significantly to the support level of 109.55 after gains in the same week pushed it to the resistance level of 110.80, its highest in more than a month.