Lawrence County, PA

PUBLIC NOTICE PERMIT RENEWAL...

New Castle News
 6 days ago

Pursuant to the “Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act” and the “Clean Streams Law” notice is hereby given that Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC, 7660 Imperial Way, Allentown, PA 18195, has made application to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to renew the NPDES Permit #PA0227188 associated with the existing Surface Mining Permit #37960301, known as the McQuiston Mine. The mine site is located in North Beaver and Mahoning Townships, Lawrence County. The permit area is 308.0 acres and is located approximately one mile northeast of Bessemer on both sides of Hoffmaster Road (T-453) and to the northeast of Beechwood Road (T-449) with the permit extending to the east approximately 5000 feet and access being from Smalls Ferry Road (T-312) onto McQuiston Lane. The receiving streams for the permit area are Unnamed tributaries to Hickory Run (TSF) and Unnamed tributaries to Mahoning River (WWF), trout stocked fishery and warm water fishery as per Chapter 93. The Bessemer and Edinburg, Pa., U.S. Geological Survey 7.5 minute topographic maps contain the area described. A copy of the application is available for public inspection at the Lawrence County Conservation District, 430 Court Street, New Castle, PA 16101. Written comments, objections, or requests for public hearing or informal conference may be submitted to the DEP, Knox District Mining Office, P.O. Box 669, Knox, PA 16232, within thirty (30) days from the date of the final (4th) publication of this notice and must include the person's name, address, telephone number, and a brief statement as to the nature of the comment(s).

