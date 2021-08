Always feel that the deductions on your monthly payslip for ‘national insurance’ have an air of mystery about them? You’re not alone!. Most people know it’s a kind of income tax and paying it goes towards the state pension. But what many don’t realise is just how important national insurance is to their future financial security, and the system isn’t easy to keep up with. We asked Annabelle Williams, personal finance specialist at Nutmeg, and author of the book Why Women Are Poorer Than Men to give us the lowdown and answer some of your burning questions.