Independent Day: How to be financially independent with a good credit score

Change is in the air. And since the tax law is involved, you can be certain that “change” doesn’t mean the final version. At the moment, no one knows for certain what will happen to taxes in the United States, but people do know rates are far more likely to increase than decrease. In the immortal words of Jimmy the Greek Snyder, a once-famous Las Vegas bookmaker: “The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong—but that is the way to bet.”