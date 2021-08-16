Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

For dairy cows, where there’s smoke, there’s less milk

By Kylie Mohr
Posted by 
High Country News
High Country News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scientists in Idaho are finding that wildfire smoke dampens milk production and coincides with increased risk of disease and even death in dairy cows. Six of Zach Rose’s cows at Rogue Creamery in southern Oregon came down with pneumonia shortly after a bad fire season in 2018, and he thinks the smoke was to blame. “You can see a lot of respiratory issues if they inhale a lot of smoke,” said Rose, the organic dairy’s manager. “We try to keep them indoors obviously as much as possible in those times of really smoky conditions.”

www.hcn.org

Comments / 0

High Country News

High Country News

Paonia, CO
259
Followers
700
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

High Country News is a nonprofit 501(c)3 independent media organization that covers the important issues and stories that define the Western United States. Our mission is to inform and inspire people to act on behalf of the West's diverse natural and human communities by providing unblinking journalism that shines a light on all of the complexities of the West.

 https://www.hcn.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Cattle#Dairy Cows#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Farms#Rogue Creamery#The University Of Idaho#The Beachie Creek Fire#Guernsey Dairy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

USDA to Reimburse Dairy Producers for Pandemic-Related Losses

This week, USDA chief Tom Vilsack announced significant financial help to dairy producers who have struggled during the past year. That aid, some $350 million worth, will reimburse dairy producers based on reductions in their revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers and producers from the major dairy-producing states, including California, Wisconsin and Vermont (it was in the Green Mountain state that this announcement was made), applauded the announcement. But is this a sustainable bit of legislation?
Agriculturerobertsoncountyconnection.com

The days of the old milk cows

It seems it was not so long ago when every family farm had a milk cow. That was certainly the case before “store bought” milk came along. But even after milk was made available in grocery stores, it was much more economical to secure milk directly from the cow to meet the family’s milk demands.
AgricultureHawk Eye

Farm and Food: Like a SNAP

This year of striking contrasts continues to build: a late winter of pandemic horror, a spring of vaccine relief, a summer of social sunshine, now a COVID reprise this fall. For agriculture, August delivered its own contrasts. For example, the often market-rattling August Crop Report carried the unlikely news of near-record 2021 corn and soybean crops and near-record 2022 corn and soybean prices.
AgricultureKPVI Newschannel 6

Dairy Resources

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program will provide about $350 million in pandemic-assistance payments to dairy farmers who received less value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package that includes permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety-net program.
Agriculturemynews13.com

Dairy farmers try to keep cows cool during hot summer

Dairy farmers have dealt with a number of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shutdowns caused restaurants and businesses to reduce dairy orders. Then, it became difficult to find feed and routine vaccines for animals. Now, they can add hot weather to the list. Upstate New York has dealt with several...
AgricultureRomesentinel.com

You are what you eat is also true for dairy cows

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of columns highlighting the area’s agricultural community. In my last column, I delved into the process of growing corn for dairy feed. This week I would like to explain what happens on the other end of the spectrum when these commodities are actually fed to our animals.
AgricultureThe Day

Let the cows be, end dairy production

Despite not understanding a recent letter comparing Ben and Jerry’s closing of an Israeli store to terrorism, I am left with one idea. Try moving away from dairy. All factory farmed dairy involves repeated raping of cows through artificial insemination, repeated confiscation of their claves soon after birth, and forcing return to the milking line.
AgricultureCNN

This startup is creating ‘real’ dairy, without cows

Hong Kong CNN — We’ve grown used to oat milk and soya milk — now a food-tech startup is taking alternative milk to the next level. California-based Perfect Day uses fungi to make dairy protein that is “molecularly identical” to the protein in cow’s milk, says co-founder Ryan Pandya. That means it can be used to make dairy products such as cheese and yogurt.
Agriculturehometownsource.com

Impacts of the Summer Heat on Dairy Cows

Dairy cows can be significantly affected by the summer heat. Cattle can experience heat stress in temperatures as low as 70°F with humidity over 65%. Heat stress occurs when the weather conditions influence the cow’s internal body temperature to rise above 101.5°F. Cows become uncomfortable when body temperatures increase, hindering them from reaching their full immune, reproductive, and production potential. Understanding the potential impacts heat stress has on dairy cows is critical to sustain cow comfort, maintain herd efficiency, health, and profitability.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Watch for signs of pneumonia in dairy cows this summer

For a wide swath of the country, the unusually mild summer is heating up and drying out, bringing with it the need to watch for signs of summer pneumonia in adult dairy cows. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service research indicated pneumonia is responsible for 11% of all deaths in adult dairy cows, said Dr. Barry Whitworth, Oklahoma State University Extension veterinarian and food animal quality and health specialist.
AgricultureGreat Bend Tribune

Nitrate toxicity can be deadly to livestock

Drought-stressed crops such as corn and sorghum tend to accumulate high levels of nitrate in the lower leaves and stalk of the plant. The accumulation is because the plant assimilation of these nitrates into amino acids is slowed because of the lack of water, a crucial component to numerous plant processes. Nitrate toxicity in livestock is because of its absorption into the bloodstream and binding to hemoglobin, rendering it unable to carry oxygen throughout the body. The result is eventual asphyxiation and death.
Campbell, MNDaily News

Drought’s effect on Campbell Dairy still to be determined

The midwest has been battling abnormally dry conditions to exceptional drought under a hot sun and dry summer. The machine of agriculture is an expected victim of significant weather events, but a lesser known cog are dairy farmers, who rely on the products of local fields to feed their cattle. Twenty-one Minnesota dairy farms shut down in July, and 18 more closed in June, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
Agriculturenewhope.com

[email protected]: EPA to ban harmful pesticide chlorpyrifos | Dairy cows affected by wildfire smoke

The Environmental Protection Agency will ban the use of chlorpyrifos, a highly effective insecticide, on all food crops. Studies into the toxicity of chlorpyrifos over the past few decades indicate that exposure to it can cause significant developmental issues. However, Modern Farmer notes that it can still legally be used in non-food-related settings including cotton fields, golf courses and more.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

The livestock industry's response to meatless meat

Meatless meat sales grew rapidly in between 2019-2021. The Good Food Institute reports that plant-based meat dollar sales have increased 43% over the past two years, and 57% percent of American households have purchased plant-based meat as of 2021. As meatless meat takes aim at the animal meat market, the...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Beef Lobbyist Offers Ways to Improve Packing Industry

Beef packing plants have bounced back from the shutdowns at the early days of the pandemic, but a beef lobbyist says the meat processing industry still has room for upgrades. “We’re in far better shape than we have been in the last 18 months,” said Ethan Lane, vice president of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Experts: Dairy's 2022 outlook is favorable

While it may seem a little premature to make rosy predictions of the future after last year’s bout with COVID-19, experts think the dairy industry is looking up in 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s World Ag Supply and Demand Estimates report released July 13, nationwide diary production is expected to rise by 1.5% in 2022, while market rates are more a mixed bag. In the USDA’s look ahead to 2022, projections of milk production clock in at 231.6 billion pounds, an increase of 500 million pounds from June as cow numbers grow across the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy