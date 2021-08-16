Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Consider 6-month falls risk in senior heart attack survivors, investigators say

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalls are common in older adults who have had a heart attack, and there are certain signs that can predict risk, researchers say. Investigators analyzed data from over 3,000 U.S. adults aged 75 and older who had experienced acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Falls that followed the heart attack were self-reported, while medically serious falls tied to emergency department admission or hospitalization were determined using medical records.

