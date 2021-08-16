Cancel
Public Health

No lasting lung damage found in surgical study of recovered COVID-19 patients

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 6 days ago

A small surgical study of recovered COVID-19 patients has found no lasting lung damage within three months of illness. Participants underwent elective lung surgery for tumor removal, unrelated to COVID-19. They gave permission for surgeons to take samples of benign lung tissue around the tumor where there had also been COVID-19 infection. Tissue analysis showed that in 11 patients who were no longer symptomatic for COVID-19, telltale signs of lung damage were undetectable.

