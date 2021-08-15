Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Soulja Boy Responds to Being Called Out to Fight by Aaron Carter, Says He’d Beat the Tattoos Off Singer’s Face

By C. Vernon Coleman II
Posted by 
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soulja Boy wants all the smoke after being called out to fight by pop singer Aaron Carter. On Sunday (Aug. 15), Big Draco hopped on Instagram and responded to Carter recently saying he would wash the "Make It Clap" rapper in a boxing ring. "Aaron Carter, whoever the fuck you is?," a livid Soulja Boy says in the video. "I just seen some shit on [The] Shade Room talking 'bout you wanna box. Boy, I'll beat the candy out your pockets. Ain't you the nigga that had the songs like 'I want candy.' I'll beat the candy out your pockets, nigga. What the fuck is you talking about? Fuck Aaron Carter. Who the fuck is Aaron Carter? Aaron Carter, you is a bitch. I'll beat the tattoos off your face, White boy."

975now.com

Comments / 0

97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Tattoos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Soulja Boy And Slim Jxmmi Ready To Fight

After his battle with Bow Wow, Soulja Boy is ready for his next opponent Slim Jxmmi. This beef all started when Soulja decided to post on social media, “I’ll fight any rapper in the game in a boxing match.” Slim responded, “Let’s run it” via his Twitter and Instagram pages.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Johnny Depp Says Hollywood Is Boycotting Him

Johnny Depp claimed he is being boycotted by Hollywood in the first interview he's given since losing a libel case against the British publication The Sun last year. Speaking with The Sunday Times, he alluded to "a surreal five years" and his perceived professional struggles. The actor was unable to address some of the issues head-on because of another looming court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the interview, which was tied to the British release of his current film Minamata, featured several illuminating statements.
MusicPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Whatever Happened to LMFAO?

Sorry not sorry for party rocking! No one captured the sound of the early 2010s quite like LMFAO. With hedonistic yet harmless anthems to partying like "Shots," "Party Rock Anthem" and "Sexy and I Know It," the duo's brand of electronic-influenced hip-hop provided the soundtrack inside clubs the world over at the turn of the decade. But nearly 10 years after their last hit, LMFAO are more like A.W.O.L. and M.I.A. these days...
Walker, MIPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Asking for Donations After Van Breaks Down During Road Trip

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer is asking for help to continue a healing journey after he was shot while walking the singer's three dogs earlier this year. Fischer created a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $40,000 to help him complete a six-month road trip. He made the request after the van he had been driving broke down two months into the journey. "A few days ago, I said goodbye to Trudy, a quasi-reliable 1991 Ford Falcon rental that drove like a boat in high wind," he wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Why Selena Gomez Doesn’t Know Her Own Instagram Password

How does Selena Gomez post on Instagram if she doesn't have her own password?. Elle published an interview with the singer, who is the current fifth most-followed person on Instagram, on Thursday (Aug. 19). During the interview, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that she doesn't have the Instagram app on her cell phone.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Apologizes For Past Sexist Comments

Jeopardy! executive producer and newly appointed full-time host Mike Richards has come under fire for controversial comments made on a series of resurfaced podcast episodes from nearly a decade ago. Richards, who was named the long-running game show’s permanent syndicated daytime show host last week, has responded to the comments, calling his past words a “terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment” (via The Ringer).

Comments / 0

Community Policy