Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

WIN! The Ultimate Grooming Prize Pack Worth $750 by Filling Out Our 5-Min Survey!

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockdown got you looking like Grizzly Adams? We hear you. Whether you’ve been using the past few weeks to enter the beard game or you’ve just run foul of the clippers, enough is enough. It’s time to get reacquainted with your chin, and to help you on your journey of rediscovery, we’ve put together the ultimate grooming prize-pack worth a whopping AUD$748. If that doesn’t inspire you to trim up, we don’t know what will. All you have to do to go into the running for the $748 prize pack is fill out our brief five-minute survey, sharing insights into your grooming regime. Easy as.

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Close Shave#Beard#Min#Shaving#Gillette Heated Razor#Gillettelabs Heated Razor#Flexdisc Technology#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Related
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Neverwinter Adventurer’s Support Pack Key & Prizes

To celebrate the Neverwinter: Jewel of the North update, Perfect World Entertainment has granted MMOBomb amazing prize packages including Neverwinter Adventurer’s Support Pack Keys and other prizes. +100.000. +600. No Spam. How to use your Key:. 1. Install and launch the Arc client if you haven’t already done so. 2....
Skin CareByrdie

Fourth Ray Beauty: Brand Review and Best Products

Establishing an effective skincare line that manages to stay in an affordable price range is no easy feat. Add in only vegan ingredients and it's a whole nother ball game. So when we heard about Fourth Ray Beauty, we instantly wanted to know everything. Founded in 2018 by SEED Beauty (a.k.a. the brand behind favorites like ColourPop Cosmetics and SOL Body), Fourth Ray Beauty intends to create products that today's consumer can stand behind. "We are dedicated to offering exceptionally high-quality and effective skincare, all at an affordable price, so everyone can start their makeup routines with the best skin possible," explains Kalynne Coleman, senior manager, affiliate and publishing marketing, at Fourth Ray Beauty.
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

This Anti-Scrub Face Scrub Is Exactly What My Sensitive Skin Needs

Usually, when I hear a beauty brand is coming out is coming out with a facial scrub, I know I’ll have to sit out that product launch. I try a lot of products in my job but I know my skin and my sensitive dermis cannot handle harsh scrubs. Luckily, Kopari’s California Glow Enzyme Scrub isn’t like typical face scrubs you used as a teenager when you didn’t know any better. (Just me?)
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

$10M Philippe Dufour Becomes Most Expensive Independent Watch Ever Sold

Philippe Dufour just became the world’s most expensive independent watchmaker thanks to an exceptionally rare timepiece. At an auction held in London via A Collected Man, the Philippe Dufour Grande et Petite Sonnerie 3 sold for a whopping USD$7.33 million (AUD$10 million), shattering records in the process. According to the auction house, the stunning example is now the most expensive independent watch ever sold and one of the top 10 timepieces to change hands publicly. So, what makes the Philippe Dufour Grande et Petite Sonnerie 3 so important?
Food & Drinkswho13.com

Win a Turkey Hill Ice Cream Prize Pack

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter. 10 lucky winners will win a Turkey Hill Ice Cream prize pack that includes: one free Turkey Hill 48 ounce ice cream coupon, a tote bag, an ice cream scoop, ice cream cup, and a Turkey Hill blanket. Can...
Apparelmanofmany.com

Cotton Jersey Bed Sheets are Changing the Way We Sleep, Here’s Why

Melbourne-based linen brand The Sheet Society is dishing up a new Jersey range, ticking the boxes in the cosy, tactile, and comforting departments with their softest collection yet. If there’s anything that the last 18-months have taught us, it’s that comfort is king. Loungewear is the new norm and these sheets are here to make that transition from sweat set to sheet set all too familiar with a range of sheets and quilts.
Makeuppommietravels.com

7 Travel Beauty Essentials: Makeup and Skincare to Pack with You

Summer is a perfect season for spending a lot of time outdoors – from taking longer hikes and going camping to planning long-distance road trips and vacations abroad. And while all these activities are fun and exciting, it is essential to remember about taking care of your skin and choosing makeup products appropriate for not only your skin type but also for hot summer weather.
Apparelmanofmany.com

Big Style for Big + Tall Guys, Meet DXL

Being Big and Tall certainly has its advantages, but not always when it comes to shopping for designer clothes. That’s exactly where Destination XL—or DXL for short—comes into play. With 250+ locations throughout North America, the menswear retailer prides itself on leaving no style, size, budget, or brand behind. Offering...
Petspawtracks.com

How long can you leave a cat alone? Not as long as you think

Your cat might appear fiercely independent, but if you need to be away from home for a while, that doesn’t necessarily mean that your cat can spend long periods alone. Cats can spend hours alone quite happily, but extending that time by days can be stressful and upsetting for your cat, even if he seems to do just fine without you around. If you’re planning a vacation, a work trip, or any other occasion that will keep you out of the home, then it’s also important to plan for your cat’s care and companionship. This can help keep your cat both safe and happy, and it will give you better peace of mind during your time away.
Beauty & Fashionocmomblog.com

You Shouldn’t Travel Without These Items: The Ultimate Packing List

You’re about to embark on a fantastic adventure, and you’ll need the right clothes for the job. You might be thinking of buying everything when you get there, but that can cost a small fortune. The best thing to do is pack light. This blog post will go through some essential must-haves if you want your trip to go well.
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

Vilebrequin x Palm Angels Capsule Collection Seeks Disruption in Design

The Vilebrequin x Palm Angels Capsule Collection is the result of combining the best of two worlds. That is the infamous disruptive energy of Francesco Ragazzi’s ‘Palm Angels’ and the Saint-Tropez class and allure of Vilebrequin swimwear. Here, the pair speak to the trend of “luxury streetwear,” because although Palm Angels and Vilebrequin have championed two different lanes, here, they unite as one to disrupt design. Staple styles remain for each brand, as do logo motifs, and bold prints. Let’s explore. 85124265.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

IKEA’s Smart Air Purifier is Disguised as a Stylish Side table

IKEA is best known for its stylish and inexpensive furniture, but that’s not all that the Danish brand is about. Recently, IKEA has been working toward providing solutions to help people improve their lives even more, including creating ways to purify the air in your home. To do that, it is launching STARKVIND, its first smart air purifier. The new purifier is set to launch in October 2021.
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

NH Restaurateur to Rude Customers: Talk to Me. Then You Can Leave

A rude customer on Wednesday pushed the owner of a longtime Seacoast restaurant to post a sign telling customers to ask for him if they have a problem with the service. It's been a long summer for the service industry which has been found itself short staffed while trying to take advantage of their busiest season. It's also resulted in some customers yelling at staff because of slow service and mistakes which has everyone on edge.
Lifestylekidsactivitiesblog.com

Back To School Backpack Tag – 5 Min Craft Idea

This Back to school backpack tag craft is a really cute and useful item and takes just 5 minutes to make. It is a great quick craft for older kids. Younger kids will need some additional time and supervision. If your house is anything like mine there are repeated calls...

Comments / 0

Community Policy