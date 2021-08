The rift between the New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas might have just gotten wider. Let’s recap what’s happened up to this point: the wideout who’s topped 1,137 yards in all but one of his seasons with the franchise underwent ankle surgery in June, which is noteworthy given that he suffered an injury to that ankle in Week 1 of the 2020 season. It means he may miss a bunch of time this season before returning.