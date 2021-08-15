Cancel
MLB

Indians' Austin Hedges: Plates two and scores twice

 6 days ago

Hedges went 2-for-5 with a two-RBI double and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over Detroit. The catcher knocked in a pair during Cleveland's six-run rally in the second inning before scoring on a Jose Ramirez home run. Hedges also scored in the third after hitting a single. The 28-year-old has recorded multiple hits in four of his last 10 games, but he's also gone hitless in five of those contests. He's posted a .178/.216/.267 slash line with five home runs, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and two doubles through 209 plate appearances.

#Indians
