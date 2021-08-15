Indians' Austin Hedges: Plates two and scores twice

Taylor went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. With the newly acquired Trea Turner back from the COVID-19 injured list and cleared to make his first start with the Dodgers on Saturday, Taylor is expected to see most of his action in the outfield moving forward. Taylor filled in for AJ Pollock in left field Saturday, but the former may end up seeing most of his opportunities in center field as a replacement for Cody Bellinger, who has posted a lowly .577 OPS through 212 plate appearances on the season. Manager Dave Roberts has already indicated that Bellinger will play mostly versus right-handed pitching, so Taylor should at the very least be a fixture in the lineups versus lefties. Taylor's versatility should allow him to see at least semi-regular work against righties, too.