Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Skoda Fabia vRS (Mk1) | PH Used Review

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the phrase had existed back then, Skoda in the early 2000s might just have claimed the energy of a start-up. Yes, the brand had been around for a very long time and the VW money had been flowing for a while - but Skoda was only just beginning to upset the establishment in a way that's become all too familiar. Buoyed by the success of the early Octavia and Fabia, the manufacturer channeled its newfound confidence into performance variants of both. The 180hp Octavia vRS arrived in 2001, making the Golf GTI look a bit silly in the process, followed a couple of years later by this, the Fabia vRS.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skoda#Diesel Cars#Vrs#Fuel Economy#Performance Car#Vw#Octavia#Fabia#Tdi#Citroen#Vrs#V10#Alfa#Limited Edition#Dsg#Renault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPistonheads

Skoda Octavia vRS Bonneville | PH Heroes

It was 10 years ago now that a Skoda Octavia vRS romped into the Bonneville record books, setting a new 227.08mph maximum for the G/PS production class. It went as high as 228.642mph and claimed with it a little bit of history. Bonneville and the world had never seen anything quite like it - a front-wheel drive Skoda hatchback at almost four miles a minute. The Octavia was built to celebrate 10 years of the vRS in Britain; now, 120 months down the line, vRS is 20 years old - it was time to get the record breaker back in business.
Carstopgear.com

Mazda MX-5 Mk1

A hero, that’s what. Launched in 1989 as an affordable, open-top sportscar, over 30 years and four generations later Mazda has sold over a million MX-5s, and it’s even recognised in the Guinness World Records as the world’s best-selling two-seater sports car. None of that would have been possible however, without the success and popularity of the car pictured here, the original first-generation MX-5.
TravelCarscoops

New Skoda Fabia Can Travel More Than 560 Miles On A Single Tank Of Gas

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia unveiled in May, is almost ready to hit European showrooms, and the Czech company announced a few more details about the range. Thanks to its efficient engines and aerodynamically optimized design, the budget-friendly supermini will have a WLTP range of over 900 km (560 miles). The...
CarsPistonheads

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 Years | PH Review

The anniversary special edition is nothing new, and neither is the treatment that it brings: some snazzy paint here, nicer upholstery there, maybe a new set of wheels and - if you're really lucky - a bit of extra power. Plus, of course, the badges - an anniversary car wouldn't be complete without some insignia to remind the driver how old they already were at launch.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Ferrari 488 | PH Used Buying Guide

7-year servicing packages on early cars expire from 2022... We've all got our own mental picture of the ideal car, the one we'd buy first with our lottery winnings. Those of us old enough to remember bedtime stories involving fairy godmothers might also have a notion of what car we'd pick if the daft old biddy granted us just one car that we weren't allowed to sell, only to drive and enjoy.
CarsCarscoops

This 10-Year-Old Octavia vRS Still Holds The Title Of The Fastest Skoda Ever With A 227 MPH Top Speed

On the 19th of August 2011, exactly ten years ago, a specially prepared Skoda Octavia vRS reached an impressive 227.080 mph (365 km/h) on Bonneville salt flats in Utah, becoming the fastest 2.0-liter forced induction production car in the world and the fastest Skoda ever made. Now, as part of Skoda UK’s Heritage Fleet, the record-breaking Octavia was restored this year, just in time for the 10-year anniversary, and put through its paces on a high-speed track.
CarsPistonheads

BMW 335i Touring (F31) | PH Fleet

Like so many of our car-buying decisions, my dad holds some blame for this one. Probably more than he thinks. Just about 20 years ago, he was between company cars, and so was lent the work pool car - at least that's what I remember. The vehicle in question was an N-reg E36 Touring, a 320i in green and it was, technically speaking, a heap. It was only six or seven years old, but seemingly hadn't been given a moment's rest its whole life.
Buying CarsPistonheads

2021 Hyundai Kona N | PH Review

Let's start with the good news: the hot hatch isn't in immediate danger of extinction. As automotive tastes turned to SUVs it seemed that manufacturers would follow the trend when it came to faster models, replacing the tried and tested formula of a turned-up mainstream hatchback with quicker and firmer crossovers instead. But that hasn't happened, at least not yet. Carmakers seem to prefer a cake-and-eat-it strategy, one in which the mechanical package of existing hot hatches is transplanted into taller and boxier models. So you can have a Golf R or a Tiguan R, a Cupra Leon or a Cupra Ateca or a Fiesta ST instead of a Puma ST. The market will decide splits accordingly.
CarsPistonheads

Audi RS6 Avant (C5) | Spotted

Given its reputation nowadays, it can be easy to forget what a bolt from the blue the original Audi RS6 was. Because although the RS2 and first RS4 had shown Audi could make small, fast, desirable small estates, it had been reluctant, seemingly, to upsize the formula. There had been S6s for a while, but they were as memorable as last Tuesday's lunch. It was more than eight years from RS2 reveal to RS6 debut - handy, then, that it was absolutely worth the wait.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New cars special: 100 exciting models due by the end of 2022

If you’re thinking of buying a new car, you might want to hold off for one of these brilliant new machines. The market may be alive with exciting choices right now, but we’re entering a bumper period for new car launches, covering everything from superminis to hyper-EVs. Here are the...
CarsPistonheads

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 2 | PH Review

Like a caveman clutching a Stinger missile I don't feel remotely qualified to operate this weapon system. I've driven some hairy track specials before now, and even a few actual race cars at carefully chaperoned PR events. The sort with pace-setting cars, apex-here cones and carefully policed braking points. This...
CarsPistonheads

All-new Nissan Z makes global debut

Spoiler alert: sports car fans are advised not to read any further. Because details of the new Nissan Z are going to make you want one. And, as has been discussed, Europe isn't getting the car, because of emissions. So, if the following does induce envy, don't say you weren't warned...
CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin V8 Volante LWB | Spotted

Aston Martin has created some stunning and absolutely iconic cars over its years. The Vantage, the Vanquish, the DBs 1-through-11. There are ones that top the Dream Garage list, and some that adorn bedroom walls - but also some that don't quite make it to the popular forefront. This Volante LWB V8 is one of those.
CarsPistonheads

2021 Ford Focus ST m365 | PH Review

As sure as we were that the Focus ST was a great hot hatch in standard form, it clearly had more to give. Powered by the 2.3-litre, four-cylinder Ecoboost that had also seen service in the Mustang and previous Focus RS - with up to 350hp - the Mk4 ST wasn't going to remain with just the 280hp for long. And with Ford having vetoed the plan for a fourth-generation RS, it's been down to the aftermarket to get the most from it.
CarsMilton Daily Standard

2022 MINI Cooper S Convertible

This week, we’re driving the 2022 MINI Cooper S Convertible, a sporty little car built to deliver enhanced driving abilities in a top-down, ragtop formula. Wrapped in a MINI Cooper short wheelbase design, this 2022 version is just one of five trims available in both short and long wheelbase models.
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M3 challenges BMW M 1000 RR to a drift battle

The BMW M 1000 RR is a brand new bike from BMW Motorrad, developed in collaboration with the M division. This is the first time such and exercise was done and it seems to have worked so far. Reviews of the bike are pretty much on the positive side of things and the people in Munich decided to promote it even still, in a few very interesting ways. One of them was a series of clips featuring the bike going up against the new BMW M3.
CarsPistonheads

Seat Leon FR | Shed of the Week

Perusing the classifieds with a forensic attention to detail pays of again in the hunt for good shed. A few weeks ago Shed unearthed a Jeep Cherokee that was incorrectly advertised as a small diesel when in fact it was a big petrol. This week he thinks he might have found another accidental gem. Maybe a real one this time that won't stink the place out like that Jeep apparently did.
Buying CarsPistonheads

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster for sale

Most of the time here at PH HQ, we open up a Word document and spend a good 5-10 minutes trying to think of something witty to say or how best to characterise something intriguing we've found lurking in the bottom end of the classifieds. But sometimes, we don't even need to do that, because all we have to do is show you the pictures. And this Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster, just one of 28 ever produced, is one of them.
CarsPistonheads

U.S. gets first crack at new Toyota GR 86

Are we excited about the new Toyota GR 86? You betcha. It is possible that no model launched by a volume manufacturer since the millennium has worn its heart so flagrantly on its sleeve as the GT 86 did. In retrospect it seems inconceivable that Toyota did not appreciate the car's relative shortcomings - but they launched it anyway. This was how a rear-drive coupe should look and drive, it said to the world. And it was different and terrific, even with its baked-in imperfections.
Buying CarsPistonheads

243-mile McLaren F1 fetches £14.8m at auction

Monterey Car Week has become famous not just for the occasional headlining supercar reveal -see the much-hyped Lamborghini Countach, for this year's example - but also the major auctions that are held under its umbrella. According to Wikipedia, ten of the top 20 prices paid for cars at auction occurred at Monterey (or Pebble Beach, more specifically), including the $48m someone handed over for a Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018.

Comments / 0

Community Policy