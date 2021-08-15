Indians' Amed Rosario: Knocks in three in blowout win
Rosario went 2-for-5 with a three-RBI triple and a run scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over Detroit. The shortstop's biggest hit Sunday came in the third inning on a bases-clearing triple to extend Cleveland's lead to 10-0. Rosario has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games in August, going 20-for-57 (.351) with two triples, nine RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .276/.317/.396 with six home runs, six triples, 38 RBI, 55 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 438 plate appearances overall. He remains Cleveland's regular No. 2 hitter.www.cbssports.com
