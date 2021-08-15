Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Amed Rosario: Knocks in three in blowout win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Rosario went 2-for-5 with a three-RBI triple and a run scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over Detroit. The shortstop's biggest hit Sunday came in the third inning on a bases-clearing triple to extend Cleveland's lead to 10-0. Rosario has hit safely in 11 of his 13 games in August, going 20-for-57 (.351) with two triples, nine RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing .276/.317/.396 with six home runs, six triples, 38 RBI, 55 runs scored and 12 stolen bases through 438 plate appearances overall. He remains Cleveland's regular No. 2 hitter.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Cleveland's Amed Rosario resting on Saturday

Cleveland Indians shortstop Amed Rosario is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Detroit Tigers. Rosario will sit on Saturday evening after Andres Gimenez was named Cleveland's starting shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 317 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced a 2.2% barrel rate and a .268 expected...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees catcher gets name in MLB record book

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or every decade. Former New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine entered the MLB record book Thursday, thanks to Andrew Romine, his brother, and for one night, his batterymate. Andrew Romine started Thursday at shortstop for the Chicago Cubs. But as the 17-4 beatdown...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: 2 candidates emerge for Lakers’ remaining roster spots

According to a report, the Los Angeles Lakers are eyeing two players as potential options to fill in the team’s remaining roster spots. “Forward JaKarr Sampson, who spent the past two seasons in Indiana, and veteran guard Tim Frazier are two more free-agent names that have emerged as candidates for the two roster spots that the Lakers plan to fill,” wrote Marc Stein in a post published to his Substack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy