Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

243-mile McLaren F1 fetches £14.8m at auction

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonterey Car Week has become famous not just for the occasional headlining supercar reveal -see the much-hyped Lamborghini Countach, for this year's example - but also the major auctions that are held under its umbrella. According to Wikipedia, ten of the top 20 prices paid for cars at auction occurred at Monterey (or Pebble Beach, more specifically), including the $48m someone handed over for a Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018.

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Murray
Person
David Gooding
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Luggage#Mclaren F1#Mclaren#Monterey Car Week#Wikipedia#Ferrari#British#Japanese#Facom#Lm#Supercar#Gooding Company#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Perfect Porsche 918 Spyder Prances Onto The Auction Block

You have a chance to add this exceptional Porsche to your collection. The name Porsche comes with a long line of cars that commanded respect with their elegance and grace both on the track and the street. From humble beginnings producing small quick coupes to building some of the world's fastest supercars, it is clear to see why so many people love the Prancing Pony so much. If you are one of those people then you've probably dreamt about one day owning a piece of that history. If this describes you then you may be in luck because today's subject is a glorious vehicle that perfectly encapsulates what it means to drive a Porsche and it is currently up for auction as we speak.
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Bugatti's 1578-hp Bolide Hypercar Turns Into Reality

In just under a year from its initial showcase, French automaker Bugatti is moving its Bolide experimental car into production, according to a recent announcement from the company. As its name suggests, bolide, meaning "race car" in French, the car will be limited to the race tracks and is not meant for the road.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Yes! Bugatti's Epic Bolide Is Entering Series Production

Nearly 12 months ago, Bugatti unveiled something unlike anything else it had previously done. The track-focused Bugatti Bolide is a 1,824 horsepower and 1,364 lb-ft of torque hypercar with a 310 mph top speed - that's faster than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. It's absolute insanity. Want more craziness? The rear wing produces 3,968 pounds of downforce at 198 mph. Total curb weight comes to just 2,733. For context, the current-gen (ND) Mazda MX-5 Miata tips the scales at 2,332 pounds.
CarsRoad & Track

Ferrari Is Building an All-Electric Testa Rossa at 75-Percent Scale

The original Ferrari Testa Rossa is perhaps the most iconic racing car of the entire Fifties. The pontoon-fendered icon won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in different forms, but it was the original 1957 250 TR variant that showed the world what Ferrari's very best could be. In honor of that history, Ferrari has produced a limited recreation of the '57 car. It comes with just two strange limitations: The cars are all-electric and built at a 75-percent scale.
Posted by
US 103.1

Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection Sells for $3.9 Million

Classic cars previously owned by Rush drummer Neil Peart were sold at auction over the weekend, totaling more than $3.9 million in sales. The automobile collection -- dubbed “The Silver Surfers” by the late musician -- were up for bid as part of the Gooding & Company's 17th annual Pebble Beach Auctions. Seven of Peart’s cars hit the auction block: A 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289, a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider, a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe, a 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Sells For $2.64 Million At Monterey Car Week

Back in 2004, Ford unveiled the Shelby Cobra concept at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The car was a manual, V10-powered homage to the original Cobra and was overseen by Carroll Shelby himself. Fast forward 17 years, and while the car never made it to production, the lone prototype, nicknamed “Daisy”, has sold at auction for $2.64 million.
Carsgtspirit.com

Best Sounding V12 Supercars in the World 2021-2022

10 years ago V12s were just as common as V8s, today the number has reduced drastically for both engines. V12s have been ‘restricted’ to million dollar hypercars while V8s are no longer available in the <$100k price range bar for a few American cars like the Ford Mustang. This list looks at the best sounding V12s in the world that one can buy new today. Sound is subjective but we believe this list comes closer to being perfect.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Rare 2012 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package headed to auction

One of just 25 Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package models delivered in the U.S. is heading to the RM Sotheby's Aug. 14 auction as part of Monterey Car Week. Designed to sharpen up the LFA's performance even further, the Nürburgring Package added more-aggressive aerodynamic elements, including a larger front spoiler, dive planes, and a large fixed rear wing.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

First 2022 Acura NSX Type S Grabs $1.1 Million At Auction

And then there were only 349 cars. The Type S, serving as the Acura NSX's swan song, managed to generate a lot of interest sum at Mecum's Daytime Auction in Monterey this weekend. Why? Because the very first example was sold for the impressive sum of $1 million. Not only is it the first NSX Type S to be sold outside of Japan, but it's also one of the only 350 units serving as the last hurrah for the electrified supercar.
Buying CarsPosted by
Mens Journal

Dream Garage: The Car and Truck Auctions We’d Bid on Right Now

We’re in a golden age for vintage vehicles. Aside from the usual Corvettes and Mustangs that have held collectible status for decades, a whole generation of Radwood-era rides is finally getting its due (see the skyrocketing prices on ’90s Hondas, for example), along with other cars and trucks that have suddenly become enthusiast icons. Browsing today’s lineup of online car auctions gives you a front-row seat to all the action—and a relatively straightforward way to put one of these rides in your garage.
Buying CarsTop Speed

This Pristine 1994 Jaguar XJ220 With 1800 Miles On The Clock Could Fetch Close To Half-a-Million Dollars At An Auction!

The XJ220 was one of the most underrated supercars of the 90s. In the 80s, Ferrari and Porsche were the gold standards for all sports cars. Jaguar wanted to show themselves - and the world - that they could do better with the XJ220 - the 220 signifying its top speed in miles per hour and they succeeded as the Jag went on to become the world’s fastest road car.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

McLaren 570GT tests its performance chops against a V10 F1 car

Today’s road-going supercars are mental machines with power and performance deemed alien just a few decades ago. However, for all their advancements, they still trail dedicated race cars. A new video from the Driven Media YouTube channel highlights their performance differences, pitting a V10-powered Formula One car against a McLaren 570GT.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Stunning Blue Ferrari F40 Sells For Record $1.4 Million

Ferrari is no stranger to breaking auction records. In 2018, a stunning Ferrari 250 GTO sold for a record-breaking $48 million. Last year, a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose breached the $3 million mark and became the most expensive vehicle to be sold via an online auction. Clearly, collectors are willing to pay big bucks for a rare Ferrari. Well, another record has just been shattered because a Ferrari F40 - a car that needs no introduction - just sold for a staggering £1 million or around $1.38 million at current rates. According to Cars UK, that makes it the most expensive car ever sold via online auction in the UK and Europe.
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Drag Race: McLaren 570GT Vs. V1 F1 Car Is Brutally One-Sided

When the second motorcar ever was built, motorsport was born. Gearheads love racing anything with a motor, and while seeing a Ford Mustang getting beaten by a turbo Honda Civic down the drag strip is entertaining, it's the faster stuff that really gets the blood flowing. We're talking top fuel, funny cars, and when you're really lucky, Formula One. In a YouTube video uploaded by Driven Media, we get to see a real V10 Bennetton F1 car take on a modern supercar hero, the McLaren 570GT. The video shows the two vehicles going head-to-head in three challenges: a standing quarter-mile, a rolling quarter-mile, and a 0-100-0 mph sprint.
CarsCarscoops

McLaren Artura, Elva, And A Stunning F1 Coming To Monterey

McLaren will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the North American market with a significant presence during the Monterey Car Week. Kicking things off will be the North American debut of the hybrid McLaren Artura set to feature at the Road and Track Clubhouse during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 13. The Artura replaces the Sport Series range of models and is McLaren’s first-ever series-production high-performance hybrid. It will also be displayed on the Pebble Beach Concept Car Lawn on August 15.
CelebritiesTop Speed

Steve McQueen’s Coolest Front Wheel Bike Goes To Auction

Anything with Steve McQueen’s name attached to it will always add a couple of zeros to the asking price. That’s understandable when it’s a rare and desirable motorcycle or car, but when it’s a moped, aren’t we all going a bit mad? This 1970 Solex was used by McQueen on the set of the movie ’Le Mans’ and is now up for auction with an estimated price of $40-50,000. Would you be tempted?

Comments / 0

Community Policy