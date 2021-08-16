243-mile McLaren F1 fetches £14.8m at auction

You have a chance to add this exceptional Porsche to your collection. The name Porsche comes with a long line of cars that commanded respect with their elegance and grace both on the track and the street. From humble beginnings producing small quick coupes to building some of the world's fastest supercars, it is clear to see why so many people love the Prancing Pony so much. If you are one of those people then you've probably dreamt about one day owning a piece of that history. If this describes you then you may be in luck because today's subject is a glorious vehicle that perfectly encapsulates what it means to drive a Porsche and it is currently up for auction as we speak.