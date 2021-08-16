You're not imagining it, you really do get a headache when the weather changes – it's called a barometic pressure headache
The erratic British weather has well and truly outdone itself lately: one minute it's pure blue skies, the next it's torrential rain and darkness at midday. We all know the science behind seasonal affective disorder (SAD), but it turns out these sorts of short-lived changes in the weather also take a toll on our physical health as well as our mental health. It comes down to changes in the pressure of the atmosphere.
