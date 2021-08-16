Cancel
Charities

Shoreline Can Castle Contest and Food Drive – August 16-20

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies continue to fight food insecurity in our community and struggle to put food on the table. The city of Shoreline is hosting a food drive and a competition in an effort to help stock the shelves at Hopelink to ensure that our community has access to food. We invite...

#Food Insecurity#Canned Food#Charity#Hopelink
