Shoreline Can Castle Contest and Food Drive – August 16-20

SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network will hold a pet food drive on Friday, Sept. 17, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One parking lot by the bocce courts. This pet food drive will benefit the Pets in Need Action League, or P.I.N.A.L., public pet food bank, which serves all of Pinal County. This event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Lynda Nesbitt, president of P.I.N.A.L., explained that in 2019 alone, they distributed over 8,500 pounds of pet food, and they serve approximately 100 low income and under-served Pinal County residents each month, who are screened for income qualifications. They also assist with neutering and spaying options. P.I.N.A.L. operates strictly on grants and donations, and with COVID continuing to impact many families’ income, this year’s pet food drive will be even more important. Their goal is keeping families and pets together. Mark your calendars to drop off your pet food or a cash donation!