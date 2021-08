The community of Lake Park turned out in force for the annual Farmers Appreciation Days. The three day celebration began Friday afternoon with the Golf Fun Night at Silver Lake Country Club, but the bulk of the family fun was had on Saturday. Crepe paper was strung across Market Street a few times that morning to welcome the first runners in the Farmers Run Run 5K and 1 mile walk. Onlookers lined the road later as the day's parade headed past. Many in the crowds made their way to the nearby city park afterward to grab a bite to eat or watch as youngsters enjoyed entertainment. Others headed downtown to fill a plate with a grilled burger or brat from the Lake Park Fire Department. Mud volleyball was also served up that afternoon as several teams competed for the top slot in the tournament.