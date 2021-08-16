Cancel
This is What Happens When You Accidentally Open Your SUV’s Trunk in an Automated Car Wash

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re driving into an automated car wash, the last thing you’d expect to do is open your trunk, but in the case of a first-generation Range Rover Evoque, doing so is quite easy. The button to open the trunk is located to the bottom left of its steering wheel, and should you be looking for something in that general area, make sure it’s not while a giant roller brush is coming down on your vehicle. Read more to see what happens next.

What Happens if a Dealership Totals Your Car?

For many of us, our vehicles represent the culmination of hard work and countless hours determining what vehicle is the right one to buy. Buying a car in the first place can be a stressful endeavor, but it’s an investment. Cars depreciate pretty quickly once they’re driven off the lot, but having a loan can help build or repair credit, and having the car of your dreams that you’ve worked so hard for is a point of pride. When you do everything right and take your vehicle in for scheduled maintenance, it’s a blow if accidents happen while in the dealership’s care. Unfortunately, this has happened to a few people. So, if a dealership totals your car, what happens next?
CarsCNET

How to wash your car without water

In many areas drought has become a new normal, which makes it tough to keep your car clean. Perhaps you have a good car wash nearby that uses recycled water, but I find a lot of car washes do a lousy job for a lot of money while lazily attacking my car with a pressure washer. No thanks. The answer to this combination of pain points is a waterless car wash.
CarsCNET

Are you washing your car in a drought?

Why some Ford Bronco customers are getting new hardtop roofs. Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator, learning a track that doesn't exist. Tomorrow's cars may not let drunk drivers on the road. 2022 Genesis GV70: Exceptional in every way. Most Popular All most popular. My first day with the Samsung Galaxy...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Grand Wagoneer First Drive Review: A Lavish Living Room on Wheels

Don't call it a Jeep because it's here to take on the Escalade and Navigator. But it's better to be driven in than to drive. We're well into the age of bringing back beloved, storied nameplates as modern-day SUVs. The Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Blazer are but a few examples, and you can count the 2022 Grand Wagoneer among them as well. It's bigger and more luxurious than ever. And, wow, did I mention big? Just don't call it a Jeep; the Grand Wagoneer is basically a brand unto itself now, probably because some focus group said it sounds more luxurious that way.
Petstecheblog.com

This is What Happens When You Shoot Ballistic Gel with an Elephant Rifle

Ballistic gel may sound intimidating, but it’s actually just a solution of gelatin powder in water that simulates the density as well as viscosity of muscle tissue. It’s mainly utilized as the standardized medium for testing firearms ammunition. What it doesn’t do is model the tensile strength of muscles or the structures of the body, like skin / bones, which means testing very low velocity projectiles is quite limited. Read more to see how it fares against an elephant rifle and a 500 Nitro Express.
CarsCleanTechnica

Stellantis: First BEV Jeep Coming In 2023, But What Electric Jeep Will We Get?

A recent Stellantis earnings presentation revealed that Jeep will release its first all-electric vehicle in 2023, and it also revealed various other rough release dates for Stellantis EVs and PHEVs. Sadly, though, the information is still very non-specific. Stellantis Gives Us Some More Scraps of Information. The Detroit Press points...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

First drive: Return of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Jeep’s newest model is split into two, and it would prefer you didn’t call them Jeeps. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are twin trucks designed for the upper middle and wealthy classes, respectively, and hearken back to the classic SUVs that enjoyed an epic run from 1963 to 1991 without going retro.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Lincoln Nautilus To Stick With Standard Front-Wheel Drive

As Ford Authority was the first to report earlier this week, the 2022 Ford Edge will be available exclusively with all-wheel drive across all trims, as the crossover will drop front-wheel drive as standard equipment. This change also raised another question, however – will the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus follow suit? However, it appears the answer is no, as Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus launch that the luxury crossover will still come with standard front-wheel drive in certain configurations.
TrafficPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Car in the U.S., According to Data

Each year, more than 33,000 people in the U.S. die in a car accident, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In fact, car crashes are a leading cause of death in the country for people aged 1 to 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says. It's clear that no matter what kind of car you drive, it's important to stay alert behind the wheel, whether you're just running a quick errand or going on a long road trip. But research does show that there are certain cars that tend to be involved in more deadly crashes than others.
Boats & Watercraftsluxurylaunches.com

A yacht on wheels – This ultra-luxurious German motorhome comes with an onboard garage for your Ferrari, a master suite bedroom, a full-fledged kitchen, and much more

This year’s Düsseldorf Caravan Salon will see the public debut of an ultra-luxury motorhome by a new German company named Dembell. Created with the intention to be the world’s most luxurious land yacht, the Dembell motorhome rides on a three-axle Mercedes chassis, features three expandable modules, and offers amenities one can only expect to find in a superyacht.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Craigslist Find: One-Of-A-Kind 1973 Corvette Wagon

This classic sports car wagon was built by Hot Wheels designer. Imagine being able to call up a Hot Wheels designer to put together your vision of exactly how you want your Corvette to look - that’s exactly how Mike Betterton got his Corvette. In 1973, Mike dreamed up a highly custom that was fully functional, and knew it was going to take some talent to execute it.
CarsTop Speed

This Dodge Demon Proves While Big Wheels and Low-Pro Tires Have No Place On the Drag Strip

The Demon is essentially a drag racer based on the Dodge Challenger platform. Dodge made this beast for those people who wanted more from the Challenger Hellcat. A Supercharged V-8 is the appropriate engine of choice for the Challenger. Due to high demand, Dodge built a limited number of Dodge Demon’s that took the Hellcat equation and pushed it to a new dimension.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best V6 Engines Ever Made

Many automakers have been stuffing turbocharged four-cylinder engines into their cars over the past decade, which has all but diminished the V6 engine. We can’t blame them, considering many of those turbocharged engines can easily produce the same amount of power at the V6 while achieving better fuel economy. However,...
TrafficCarscoops

Speeding BMW Driver Sideswipes Two Cars, Flips After Hitting A Tree

It shouldn’t have to be repeated again and again, but it is never a good idea to speed and recklessly weave through traffic. Should you choose to do so, you could end up like the BMW driver in this video, who managed to not only damage his own car in a rollover, but also two others in the process.
TravelPosted by
Robb Report

Forget the Chopper: This eVTOL Is Styled Like a Flying Sports Car That Parks in Your Garage

The great eVTOL debate often boils down to whether the aircraft is more like a helicopter or a plane. The first provides easier lift and hover, while the second offers greater speed and efficiency in forward flight. Multiple designs have tried to find some perfect balance between the two. Then there’s the Leo Coupe. A new concept from Urban eVTOL, the Leo isn’t concerned about copter v. jet—it wants to be like a car. It measures 20 feet by 10 feet, meaning it will fit in most two-car garages. And it has an automotive-style interior, with an easy-to-learn semi-autonomous fly-by-wire control...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Gives C8 Corvette Owner New Car After Mechanic’s 148-MPH Street Race

This particular dealer disaster story has a happy ending. Earlier this month, we brought you the story of a Fremont Chevrolet mechanic caught taking a customer's C8 Corvette for a high-speed joyride, and it was even worse than that classic setup makes it sound. The tech ran the car up to 148 mph on a public highway in a street race that went viral once the video from the car's Performance Data Recorder was shared online.

