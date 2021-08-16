This is What Happens When You Accidentally Open Your SUV’s Trunk in an Automated Car Wash

For many of us, our vehicles represent the culmination of hard work and countless hours determining what vehicle is the right one to buy. Buying a car in the first place can be a stressful endeavor, but it’s an investment. Cars depreciate pretty quickly once they’re driven off the lot, but having a loan can help build or repair credit, and having the car of your dreams that you’ve worked so hard for is a point of pride. When you do everything right and take your vehicle in for scheduled maintenance, it’s a blow if accidents happen while in the dealership’s care. Unfortunately, this has happened to a few people. So, if a dealership totals your car, what happens next?