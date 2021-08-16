Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

A genetic sum score of effect alleles associated with serum lipid concentrations interacts with educational attainment

By Carina Emmel
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), and total cholesterol (TC) levels are influenced by both genes and the environment. The aim was to investigate whether education and income as indicators of socioeconomic position (SEP) interact with lipid-increasing genetic effect allele scores (GES) in a population-based cohort. Using baseline data of 4516 study participants, age- and sex-adjusted linear regression models were fitted to investigate associations between GES and lipids stratified by SEP as well as including GES×SEP interaction terms. In the highest education group compared to the lowest stronger effects per GES standard deviation were observed for HDL-C (2.96 mg/dl [95%-CI: 2.19, 3.83] vs. 2.45 mg/dl [95%-CI: 1.12, 3.72]), LDL-C (6.57 mg/dl [95%-CI: 4.73, 8.37] vs. 2.66 mg/dl [95%-CI: −0.50, 5.76]) and TC (8.06 mg/dl [95%-CI: 6.14, 9.98] vs. 4.37 mg/dl [95%-CI: 0.94, 7.80]). Using the highest education group as reference, interaction terms showed indication of GES by low education interaction for LDL-C (ßGES×Education: −3.87; 95%-CI: −7.47, −0.32), which was slightly attenuated after controlling for GESLDL-C×Diabetes interaction (ßGES×Education: −3.42; 95%-CI: −6.98, 0.18). The present study showed stronger genetic effects on LDL-C in higher SEP groups and gave indication for a GESLDL-C×Education interaction, demonstrating the relevance of SEP for the expression of genetic health risks.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Association#Genetic Correlation#Genetic Material#Genetic Variance#Genetic Analysis#Ges Sep#Tc#Gesldl C Diabetes#Gesldl C Education#Cvd4#Hdl C#Gwas#Glgc#Bentley Et Al#G Sep#Snp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of serum retinol concentration with normal-tension glaucoma

To evaluate the association between serum retinol concentration and normal-tension glaucoma (NTG). A total of 345 study subjects were recruited in a prospective cross-sectional study: 101 patients with NTG, 106 patients with high-pressure primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and 138 healthy control subjects. Serum retinol concentration in fasting blood samples was determined by ultra-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS). All study subjects were given complete ophthalmic examinations and diagnosed by two glaucoma sub-specialists.
ScienceNature.com

Relationship between serum lipid level and meibomian gland dysfunction subtype in Korea using propensity score matching

To analyze the relationship between systemic lipid profile levels and meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) subtype in Korea. The ophthalmic data of 95 eyes and the serum lipid profiles of 95 patients were reviewed. These factors were compared with those of the general population using data from the Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES), which evaluated 2,917 subjects. Of these, the comparison group (1:5 ratio; n = 475) was selected using propensity score matching according to age and sex. In addition, we analyzed the relationship between serum lipid profile levels and MGD subtypes in MGD patients. The mean high-density lipoprotein (HDL) value of the MGD patients was significantly higher than that of the general population (P < 0.0001). Moreover, the mean low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels of the MGD patients was significantly lower than that of the general population (P = 0.0002). However, the mean total cholesterol (TC), and triglyceride (TG) levels of the MGD patients were not significantly different from those of the general population (TC: P = 0.4282, TG: P = 0.5613). In addition, no serum lipid levels statistically differed among the MGD subtypes (TC: P = 0.7650, HDL: P = 0.2480, LDL: P = 0.3430, TG: P = 0.7030). A statistically significant increase in HDL and decrease in LDL concentration were observed in the MGD group, although there was no difference in any serum lipid level among the MGD subtypes.
HealthNature.com

The enhancing effects of testosterone in exposure treatment for social anxiety disorder: a randomized proof-of-concept trial

Individuals with a social anxiety disorder (SAD) show hypofunctioning of the hypothalamus–pituitary-gonadal (HPG) axis, which is linked to social fear and avoidance behavior. As testosterone administration has been shown to facilitate social-approach behavior in this population, it may enhance the effectiveness of exposure treatment. In this proof-of-concept study, we performed a randomized clinical assay in which 55 women diagnosed with SAD received two exposure therapy sessions. Session 1 was supplemented with either testosterone (0.50 mg) or placebo. Next, transfer effects of testosterone augmentation on within-session subjective fear responses and SAD symptom severity were assessed during a second, unenhanced exposure session (session 2) and at a 1-month follow-up, respectively. The participants having received testosterone showed a more reactive fear pattern, with higher peaks and steeper reductions in fear levels in session 2. Post-hoc exploration of moderating effects of endogenous testosterone levels, revealed that this pattern was specific for women with high basal testosterone, both in the augmented and in the transfer session. In contrast, the participants with low endogenous testosterone showed reduced peak fear levels throughout session 1, again with transfer to the unenhanced session. Testosterone did not significantly affect self-reported anxiety. The effects of testosterone supplementation on fear levels show transfer to non-enhanced exposure, with effects being modulated by endogenous testosterone. These first preliminary results indicate that testosterone may act on important fear mechanisms during exposure, providing the empirical groundwork for further exploration of multi-session testosterone-enhanced exposure treatment for SAD.
ScienceNature.com

Comparing the effect of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide nanoparticles on the ability of moderately halophilic bacteria to treat wastewater

This study evaluates the ability of moderately halophilic bacterial isolates (Serratia sp., Bacillus sp., Morganella sp., Citrobacter freundii and Lysinibacillus sp.) to treat polluted wastewater in the presence of nZnO and nTiO2 nanoparticles. In this study, bacteria isolates were able to take up nZnO and nTiO2 at concentrations ranging from 1 to 50 mg/L in the presence of higher DO uptake at up to 100% and 99%, respectively, while higher concentrations triggered a significant decrease. Individual halophilic bacteria exhibited a low COD removal efficiency in the presence of both metal oxide nanoparticles concentration ranged between 1 and 10 mg/L. At higher concentrations, they triggered COD release of up to − 60% concentration. Lastly, the test isolates also demonstrated significant nutrient removal efficiency in the following ranges: 23–65% for NO3− and 28–78% for PO43−. This study suggests that moderately halophilic bacteria are good candidates for the bioremediation of highly polluted wastewater containing low metal oxide nanoparticles.
ScienceNature.com

Cryo-EM structures of the TTYH family reveal a novel architecture for lipid interactions

The Tweety homologs (TTYHs) are members of a conserved family of eukaryotic membrane proteins that are abundant in the brain. The three human paralogs were assigned to function as anion channels that are either activated by Ca2+ or cell swelling. To uncover their unknown architecture and its relationship to function, we have determined the structures of human TTYH1–3 by cryo-electron microscopy. All structures display equivalent features of a dimeric membrane protein that contains five transmembrane segments and an extended extracellular domain. As none of the proteins shows attributes reminiscent of an anion channel, we revisited functional experiments and did not find any indication of ion conduction. Instead, we find density in an extended hydrophobic pocket contained in the extracellular domain that emerges from the lipid bilayer, which suggests a role of TTYH proteins in the interaction with lipid-like compounds residing in the membrane.
WildlifeNature.com

Parallel adaptation in autopolyploid Arabidopsis arenosa is dominated by repeated recruitment of shared alleles

Relative contributions of pre-existing vs de novo genomic variation to adaptation are poorly understood, especially in polyploid organisms. We assess this in high resolution using autotetraploid Arabidopsis arenosa, which repeatedly adapted to toxic serpentine soils that exhibit skewed elemental profiles. Leveraging a fivefold replicated serpentine invasion, we assess selection on SNPs and structural variants (TEs) in 78 resequenced individuals and discover significant parallelism in candidate genes involved in ion homeostasis. We further model parallel selection and infer repeated sweeps on a shared pool of variants in nearly all these loci, supporting theoretical expectations. A single striking exception is represented by TWO PORE CHANNEL 1, which exhibits convergent evolution from independent de novo mutations at an identical, otherwise conserved site at the calcium channel selectivity gate. Taken together, this suggests that polyploid populations can rapidly adapt to environmental extremes, calling on both pre-existing variation and novel polymorphisms.
GoogleNature.com

The associations between whole grain and refined grain intakes and serum C-reactive protein

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Epidemiological studies suggest that whole grain intake has inverse associations with low-grade inflammation, but findings regarding refined grains are inconclusive. Our objective was to investigate whether consumption of whole or refined grains is associated with serum high sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP). Subjects/methods. The...
ChemistryNature.com

Modeling porosity loss in Fe-based permeable reactive barriers with Faraday’s law

Solid iron corrosion products (FeCPs), continuously generated from iron corrosion in Fe0-based permeable reactive barriers (PRB) at pH > 4.5, can lead to significant porosity loss and possibility of system’s failure. To avoid such failure and to estimate the long-term performance of PRBs, reliable models are required. In this study, a mathematical model is presented to describe the porosity change of a hypothetical Fe0-based PRB through-flowed by deionized water. The porosity loss is solely caused by iron corrosion process. The new model is based on Faraday’s Law and considers the iron surface passivation. Experimental results from literature were used to calibrate the parameters of the model. The derived iron corrosion rates (2.60 mmol/(kg day), 2.07 mmol/(kg day) and 1.77 mmol/(kg day)) are significantly larger than the corrosion rate used in previous modeling studies (0.4 mmol/(kg day)). This suggests that the previous models have underestimated the impact of in-situ generated FeCPs on the porosity loss. The model results show that the assumptions for the iron corrosion rates on basis of a first-order dependency on iron surface area are only valid when no iron surface passivation is considered. The simulations demonstrate that volume-expansion by Fe0 corrosion products alone can cause a great extent of porosity loss and suggests careful evaluation of the iron corrosion process in individual Fe0-based PRB.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Distribution of diabetic retinopathy in diabetes mellitus patients and its association rules with other eye diseases

The study aims to explore the distribution characteristics and influencing factors of diabetic retinopathy (DR) in diabetes mellitus (DM) patients and association rules of eye diseases in these patients. Data were obtained from 1284 DM patients at Henan Provincial People’s Hospital. Association rules were employed to calculate the probability of the common occurrence of eye-related diseases in DM patients. A web visualization network diagram was used to display the association rules of the eye-related diseases in DM patients. DR prevalence in people aged < 40 years (≥ 58.5%) was higher than that in those aged 50–60 years (≤ 43.7%). Patients with DM in rural areas were more likely to have DR than those in urban areas (56.2% vs. 35.6%, P < 0.001). DR prevalence in Pingdingshan City (68.4%) was significantly higher than in other cities. The prevalence of DR in patients who had DM for ≥ 5 years was higher than in other groups (P < 0.001). About 33.07% of DM patients had both diabetic maculopathy and DR, and 36.02% had both diabetic maculopathy and cataracts. The number of strong rules in patients ≥ 60 years old was more than those in people under 60 in age, and those in rural areas had more strong rules than those in urban areas. DM patients with one or more eye diseases are at higher risks of other eye diseases than general DM patients. These association rules are affected by factors such as age, region, disease duration, and DR severity.
ScienceNature.com

Almost global convergence to practical synchronization in the generalized Kuramoto model on networks over the n-sphere

From the flashing of fireflies to autonomous robot swarms, synchronization phenomena are ubiquitous in nature and technology. They are commonly described by the Kuramoto model that, in this paper, we generalise to networks over n-dimensional spheres. We show that, for almost all initial conditions, the sphere model converges to a set with small diameter if the model parameters satisfy a given bound. Moreover, for even n, a special case of the generalized model can achieve phase synchronization with nonidentical frequency parameters. These results contrast with the standard n = 1 Kuramoto model, which is multistable (i.e., has multiple equilibria), and converges to phase synchronization only if the frequency parameters are identical. Hence, this paper shows that the generalized network Kuramoto models for n ≥ 2 displays more coherent and predictable behavior than the standard n = 1 model, a desirable property both in flocks of animals and for robot control.
ScienceNature.com

Basic-science observations explain how outer retinal hyperreflective foci predict drusen regression and geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration

Most evidence points to HRF above d-PEDs as RPE migrating above the RPE monolayer into the neural retina [7,8,9]. RPE cells that lose contact with the RPE monolayer undergo a phenotypic change, termed an EMT [10]. EMT results in RPE proliferation and increased fibrotic capacity [10, 11], accompanied by a decline in photoreceptor-supporting functions [12]. The extreme clinical example of RPE EMT is proliferative vitreoretinopathy, where RPE released from the monolayer undergoes massive proliferation and fibrosis [11], but more subtle RPE EMT has been demonstrated in AMD as well [10, 13]. Mild RPE EMT may lead to photoreceptor loss and an inability to fill-in gaps in the RPE monolayer after EMT-RPE migrates into the neural retina, thereby triggering GA [10].
WildlifeNature.com

Enigmatic tracks of solitary sauropods roaming an extensive lacustrine megatracksite in Iberia

Sauropod remains are abundant on the Iberian Peninsula across the Jurassic-Cretaceous transition. Where the osteological record shows a high diversity of this kind of dinosaur, the ichnological findings are mainly limited to sauropod tracks characterized by kidney-shaped manus (with or without pollex impressions) and pes impressions with three claw imprints oriented laterally. Here, we present a new sauropod ichnotaxon, Iniestapodus burgensis, found at several exposures within the Las Sereas megatracksite (Burgos, Spain). These are preserved within lacustrine limestone strata of the Rupelo Formation (Tithonian–Berriasian). Iniestapodus burgensis is characterized by: semicircular manus tracks with small pollex impressions; unusual tetradactyl pes tracks with evidence of four claws oriented anteriorly (I–II) and laterally (III–IV), of variable sizes (short claw I and IV impressions, claw II and III being the largest). The combination of features and comparison with the osteological record allows us to propose a non-titanosaurian titanosauriform as a possible trackmaker. All the Iniestapodus tracks are represented by at least two different size classes of small and medium-sized individuals, and their trackways show different multidirectional orientations. The paleoenvironmental and paleoecological data suggest that Iniestapodus trackmakers were solitary individuals, likely representing different age classes, that crossed and used the Las Sereas shallow lacustrine-palustrine areas as their preferred habitat.
JapanNature.com

Longitudinal study of risk factors for decreased cross-sectional area of psoas major and paraspinal muscle in 1849 individuals

This 10-year retrospective observational study investigated longitudinal losses in psoas major and paraspinal muscle area in 1849 healthy individuals (1690 male, 159 female) screened using computed tomography. Logistic regression analysis revealed significant decreases in psoas major and paraspinal muscle area at 10 years relative to the baseline area regardless of age or sex, starting at 30 years of age. Only aging [≥ 50 s (odds ratio [OR]: 1.72; 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05–2.84; p = 0.03) and ≥ 60 s (OR: 2.67; 95% CI 1.55–4.60; p < 0.001)] was a risk factor for decreases in psoas major area. Age ≥ 60 years (OR: 2.05; 95% CI 1.24–3.39; p = 0.005), body mass index ≥ 25 kg/m2 (OR: 1.32; 95% CI 1.01–1.73; p = 0.04), and visceral fat ≥ 100 cm2 (OR: 1.61; 95% CI 1.20–2.15; p = 0.001) were risk factors for decreases in paraspinal muscle area. Physical activity ≥ 900 kcal/week (OR: 0.68; 95% CI 0.50–0.94; p = 0.02) attenuated paraspinal muscle area loss in male. Our study demonstrated that walking > 45 min daily (Calories = METs (walking: 3.0) × duration of time (h) × weight (60 kg) × 1.05) can reduce paraspinal muscle loss, which may in turn decrease the risk of falls, low-back pain, and sarcopenia.
ScienceNature.com

Su(Hw) primes 66D and 7F Drosophila chorion genes loci for amplification through chromatin decondensation

Suppressor of Hairy wing [Su(Hw)] is an insulator protein that participates in regulating chromatin architecture and gene repression in Drosophila. In previous studies we have shown that Su(Hw) is also required for pre-replication complex (pre-RC) recruitment on Su(Hw)-bound sites (SBSs) in Drosophila S2 cells and pupa. Here, we describe the effect of Su(Hw) on developmentally regulated amplification of 66D and 7F Drosophila amplicons in follicle cells (DAFCs), widely used as models in replication studies. We show Su(Hw) binding co-localizes with all known DAFCs in Drosophila ovaries, whereas disruption of Su(Hw) binding to 66D and 7F DAFCs causes a two-fold decrease in the amplification of these loci. The complete loss of Su(Hw) binding to chromatin impairs pre-RC recruitment to all amplification regulatory regions of 66D and 7F loci at early oogenesis (prior to DAFCs amplification). These changes coincide with a considerable Su(Hw)-dependent condensation of chromatin at 66D and 7F loci. Although we observed the Brm, ISWI, Mi-2, and CHD1 chromatin remodelers at SBSs genome wide, their remodeler activity does not appear to be responsible for chromatin decondensation at the 66D and 7F amplification regulatory regions. We have discovered that, in addition to the CBP/Nejire and Chameau histone acetyltransferases, the Gcn5 acetyltransferase binds to 66D and 7F DAFCs at SBSs and this binding is dependent on Su(Hw). We propose that the main function of Su(Hw) in developmental amplification of 66D and 7F DAFCs is to establish a chromatin structure that is permissive to pre-RC recruitment.
ChemistryNature.com

WS moiré superlattices derived from mechanical flexibility for hydrogen evolution reaction

The discovery of moiré superlattices (MSLs) opened an era in the research of ‘twistronics’. Engineering MSLs and realizing unique emergent properties are key challenges. Herein, we demonstrate an effective synthetic strategy to fabricate MSLs based on mechanical flexibility of WS2 nanobelts by a facile one-step hydrothermal method. Unlike previous MSLs typically created through stacking monolayers together with complicated method, WS2 MSLs reported here could be obtained directly during synthesis of nanobelts driven by the mechanical instability. Emergent properties are found including superior conductivity, special superaerophobicity and superhydrophilicity, and strongly enhanced electro-catalytic activity when we apply ‘twistronics’ to the field of catalytic hydrogen production. Theoretical calculations show that such excellent catalytic performance could be attributed to a closer to thermoneutral hydrogen adsorption free energy value of twisted bilayers active sites. Our findings provide an exciting opportunity to design advanced WS2 catalysts through moiré superlattice engineering based on mechanical flexibility.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92432-4, published online 23 June 2021. The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for M. Lisker. The correct affiliations for M. Lisker are listed below:. IHP- Leibniz Institut für innovative Mikroelektronik, Im Technologiepark 25, 15236, Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Technical University of Applied Science Wildau,...
ChemistryNature.com

Elastocapillary cleaning of twisted bilayer graphene interfaces

Although layered van der Waals (vdW) materials involve vast interface areas that are often subject to contamination, vdW interactions between layers may squeeze interfacial contaminants into nanopockets. More intriguingly, those nanopockets could spontaneously coalesce into larger ones, which are easier to be squeezed out the atomic channels. Such unusual phenomena have been thought of as an Ostwald ripening process that is driven by the capillarity of the confined liquid. The underlying mechanism, however, is unclear as the crucial role played by the sheet’s elasticity has not been previously appreciated. Here, we demonstrate the coalescence of separated nanopockets and propose a cleaning mechanism in which both elastic and capillary forces are at play. We elucidate this mechanism in terms of control of the nanopocket morphology and the coalescence of nanopockets via a mechanical stretch. Besides, we demonstrate that bilayer graphene interfaces excel in self-renewal phenomena.

Comments / 0

Community Policy