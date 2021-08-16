Cell survival and DNA damage repair are promoted in the human blood thanatotranscriptome shortly after death

Ovarian cancer is the most malignant gynecologic cancer. Previous studies found that lamin-A was associated with DNA damage repair proteins but the underlying mechanism remains unclear. We speculate that this may be related to its interacting proteins, such as Hsp90. The aim of this study is to investigate the effects of Hsp90 on DNA damage repair and chemoresistance of ovarian cancer cells. In our research, co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP) and mass spectrometry (MS) were used to identify proteins interacting with lamin-A and the interaction domain. Next, the relationship between lamin-A and Hsp90 was explored by Western blotting (WB) and immunofluorescence staining. Then, effect of Hsp90 inhibition on DNA damage repair was assessed through detecting Rad50 and Ku80 by WB. Furthermore, to test the roles of 17-AAG on cell chemosensitivity, CCK-8 and colony formation assay were carried out. Meanwhile, IC50 of cells were calculated, followed by immunofluorescence to detect DNA damage. At last, the mouse xenograft model was used in determining the capacity of 17-AAG and DDP to suppress tumor growth and metastatic potential. The results showed that lamin-A could interact with Hsp90 via the domain of lamin-A1-430. Besides, the distribution of Hsp90 could be affected by lamin-A. After lamin-A knockdown, Hsp90 decreased in the cytoplasm and increased in the nucleus, suggesting that the interaction between lamin-A and Hsp90 may be related to the nucleocytoplasmic transport of Hsp90. Moreover, inhibition of Hsp90 led to an obvious decrease in the expression of DSBs (DNA double-strand break) repair proteins, as well as cell proliferation ability upon DDP treatment and IC50 of DDP, causing more serious DNA damage. In addition, the combination of 17-AAG and DDP restrained the growth of ovarian cancer efficiently in vivo and prolonged the survival time of tumor-bearing mice.