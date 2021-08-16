Telemonitoring of daily activities compared to the six-minute walk test further completes the puzzle of oximetry-guided interventions
Pulmonary rehabilitation is based on a thorough patient assessment, including peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate (HR) at rest and on exertion. To understand whether exercise-field tests identify patients who desaturate (SpO2 < 90%) during physical activities, this study compared the six-minute walk test (6MWT) and daily-life telemonitoring. Cross-sectional study including 100 patients referred for pulmonary rehabilitation. The 6MWT was performed in hospital with continuous assessment of SpO2, HR, walked distance and calculated metabolic equivalent of tasks (METs). Patients were also evaluated in real-life by SMARTREAB telemonitoring, a combined oximetry-accelerometery with remote continuous assessment of SpO2, HR and METs. SMARTREAB telemonitoring identified 24% more desaturators compared with the 6MWT. Moreover, there were significant mean differences between 6MWT and SMARTREAB in lowest SpO2 of 7.2 ± 8.4% (P < 0.0005), in peak HR of − 9.3 ± 15.5% (P < 0.0005) and also in activity intensity of − 0.3 ± 0.8 METs (P < 0.0005). The 6MWT underestimates the proportion of patients with exercise-induced oxygen desaturation compared to real-life telemonitoring. These results help defining oximetry-guided interventions, such as telemedicine algorithms, oxygen therapy titration and regular physical activity assessment in pulmonary rehabilitation.
