Diseases & Treatments

Evaluation of the association between periodontitis and risk of Parkinson’s disease: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

By Eunkyung Jeong
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe objective of this study was to examine the association between periodontitis and risk of incident Parkinson’s disease using large-scale cohort data on the entire population of South Korea. Health checkup data from 6,856,180 participants aged 40 and older were provided by the National Health Insurance Service of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, and the data were followed until December 31, 2017. The hazard ratio (HR) of Parkinson’s disease and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model adjusted for potential confounders. The incidence probability of Parkinson’s disease was positively correlated with the presence of periodontitis. The HR of Parkinson’s disease for the participants without the need of further dentist visits was 0.96 (95% CI 0.921–1.002); the HR of Parkinson’s disease increased to 1.142 (95% CI 1.094–1.193) for the individuals who needed further dentist visits. Compared to individuals without periodontitis and without metabolic syndrome, the HR of incident Parkinson’s disease gradually increased for individuals with periodontitis, with metabolic syndrome, and with both periodontitis and metabolic syndrome. People with periodontitis and metabolic syndrome had the highest HR of incident Parkinson’s disease, at 1.167 (95% CI 1.118–1.219). In conclusion, a weak association between periodontitis and Parkinson’s disease was suggested after adjusting for confounding factors from the population-based large-scale cohort of the entire South Korean population.

www.nature.com

