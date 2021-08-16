Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Author Correction: Associations between dimensions of behaviour, personality traits, and mental-health during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom

By Adam Hampshire ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5176-5420
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24365-5, published online 16 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 2, in which graphs shown under the headings “Feeling tired or having little energy”, “Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading the newspaper or watching television” and “Not being able to get to sleep or stay asleep?” were inadvertently duplicated from the graph under the heading “Feeling down or depressed” during the preparation of the files.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Commons License#Google Scholar#Uk#Fig#Pdf#Html#Source Data#Supplementary Information#University Of Cambridge#University Of Chicago#University Of Southampton#The Creative Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The U‑shaped association of serum iron level with disease severity in adult hospitalized patients with COVID‑19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92921-6, published online 28 June 2021. In the original version of this Article Natsuo Tachikawa was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Yokohama City University School of Medicine, Yokohama, 236-0004, Japan’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Department of Infection Medicine, Yokohama Municipal Citizen’s...
KidsScience Daily

Less passive screen time, more structure better for kids' mental health during pandemic

There are a number of simple, practical steps that families can take -- including reducing passive screen time and news consumption, having a structured daily schedule and getting enough sleep -- that can promote resilience against mental health problems in youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Maya Rosen of Harvard University, US, and colleagues.
Mental Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Night shift work associated with mental health

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): People who work night shifts are at increased risk of developing an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a new study led by a team of international researchers. The findings were published in the European Heart Journal. The...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Refugees especially vulnerable to mental health toll of COVID-19

COVID-19 stressors are negatively impacting resettled refugees' mental health, a new study by UNSW Sydney psychologists in partnership with Australian Red Cross, Settlement Services International (SSI) and Phoenix Australia at the University of Melbourne has shown. COVID-related worries—including the pandemic reminding refugees of traumatic events in the past—were linked to higher levels of PTSD, depression, health anxiety symptoms, and poorer daily functioning.
Mental HealthBBC

Covid-19: Mental health referrals in NI down 29% during pandemic

Mental health referrals from GPs in Northern Ireland fell by 29% in the 12 months from February 2020. Across Northern Ireland there were 1,455 fewer referrals in January 2021 than before the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-inpatient referrals decreased in each of the five health trusts, but the Southern saw a drop...
Ann Arbor, MINature.com

Author Correction: Incorporating false negative tests in epidemiological models for SARS-CoV-2 transmission and reconciling with seroprevalence estimates

The original Article has been corrected. Department of Biostatistics, School of Public Health, University of Michigan, 1420 Washington Heights, Ann Arbor, MI, 48109‑2029, USA. Rupam Bhattacharyya, Lauren J. Beesley, Maxwell Salvatore & Bhramar Mukherjee. Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700108, India. Department of Epidemiology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD,...
InternetNature.com

Author Correction: The paradox of second-order homophily in networks

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92719-6, published online 25 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the section “Relationship to the Friendship Paradox”,. “Specifically, in the Facebook100 networks the correlation between degree and first-order homophily is generally between − 0.2 and 0.25.”. “Specifically, in the Facebook100 networks...
Mental Healthuci.edu

UCI Podcast: Did COVID-19 cause a mental health pandemic?

The financial uncertainty, chaotic scheduling demands and fear of illness and death during the COVID-19 pandemic have all caused stressors to multiply. And the weight of the last year and a half has fallen especially hard on women and people of color, who have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s worst effects.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: In situ imaging reveals disparity between prostaglandin localization and abundance of prostaglandin synthases

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02488-1, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Xiaofei Sun and S. K. Dey with “Division of Reproductive Sciences, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH 45229, USA” was inadvertently omitted. This...
ScienceScience Now

Spatiotemporal invasion dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 lineage B.1.1.7 emergence

Understanding the causes and consequences of the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern is crucial to pandemic control yet difficult to achieve because they arise in the context of variable human behavior and immunity. We investigated the spatial invasion dynamics of lineage B.1.1.7 by jointly analyzing UK human mobility, virus genomes, and community-based polymerase chain reaction data. We identified a multistage spatial invasion process in which early B.1.1.7 growth rates were associated with mobility and asymmetric lineage export from a dominant source location, enhancing the effects of B.1.1.7’s increased intrinsic transmissibility. We further explored how B.1.1.7 spread was shaped by nonpharmaceutical interventions and spatial variation in previous attack rates. Our findings show that careful accounting of the behavioral and epidemiological context within which variants of concern emerge is necessary to interpret correctly their observed relative growth rates.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association between chronic idiopathic cough and sensitive skin syndromes is a new argument in favor of common neuropathic pathways: results from a survey on 4050 subjects

Sensitive skin syndrome has a neuropathic origin, which is why it is frequently associated with irritable bowel syndrome. We have looked for a possible association with chronic cough, which is commonly maintained by neurogenic mechanisms, whatever the initial cause(s). A survey was carried out on a representative sample of the population over 15 years of age using the quota method. The questionnaire included sociodemographic data and questions about sensitive skin, the presence of chronic cough, smoking and possible causes of chronic cough. Chronic cough was assessed by the Leicester Cough Questionnaire, and 4050 subjects responded (mean age: 45 years). Overall, 12.2% of subjects with a chronic cough were compared to the 87.8% without any cough. Among them, 72.5% had sensitive skin (vs. 47.8%, p < 0.001); additionally, 17.4% of the subjects with sensitive skin had a chronic cough (vs. 6.9% if no sensitive skin). These proportions were higher if very sensitive skin was reported. The risk of having chronic cough was twice as high if sensitive skin was reported [OR = 1.9 (1.5–2.4), p < 0.001]. The risk of having sensitive skin was also twice as high for chronic cough. Thus, chronic cough and sensitive skin are frequently associated. This association represents a new argument in favor of a neuropathic nature of sensitive skin. Sensitive skin and chronic cough are both modes of overreaction to environmental factors, which tend to be autonomized by neurogenic mechanisms. Dermatologists should ask their patients if they have a chronic cough, and pneumologists should ask about the presence of sensitive skin.
Kidsvidanewspaper.com

Study Suggests Strategies To Support Kids’ Mental Health During Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our lives from professional to personal, but have we thought about how it has affected children’s mental health?. For 18 months, children have dealt with the disruption of their daily lives, fear of Covid-19 contagion, and sometimes death in the family. The...
EngineeringNature.com

Making the invisible visible: New perspectives on the intersection of human–environment interactions of clinical teams in intensive care

Understanding human behaviour is essential to the successful adoption of new technologies, and for the promotion of safer care. This requires capturing the detail of clinical workflows to inform the design of new human–technology interactions. We are interested particularly in the possibilities for touchless technologies that can decipher human speech, gesture and motion and allow for interactions that are free of contact. Here, we employ a new approach by installing a single 360° camera into a clinical environment to analyse touch patterns and human–environment interactions across a clinical team to recommend design considerations for new technologies with the potential to reduce avoidable touch.
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.
CancerNature.com

Human small intestinal infection by SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by a mucosal infiltration with activated CD8 T cells

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has so far claimed over three and a half million lives worldwide. Though the SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease COVID-19 has first been characterized by an infection of the upper airways and the lung, recent evidence suggests a complex disease including gastrointestinal symptoms. Even if a direct viral tropism of intestinal cells has recently been demonstrated, it remains unclear, whether gastrointestinal symptoms are caused by direct infection of the gastrointestinal tract by SARS-CoV-2 or whether they are a consequence of a systemic immune activation and subsequent modulation of the mucosal immune system. To better understand the cause of intestinal symptoms we analyzed biopsies of the small intestine from SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals. Applying qRT-PCR and immunohistochemistry, we detected SARS-CoV-2 RNA and nucleocapsid protein in duodenal mucosa. In addition, applying imaging mass cytometry and immunohistochemistry, we identified histomorphological changes of the epithelium, which were characterized by an accumulation of activated intraepithelial CD8+ T cells as well as epithelial apoptosis and subsequent regenerative proliferation in the small intestine of COVID-19 patients. In summary, our findings indicate that intraepithelial CD8+ T cells are activated upon infection of intestinal epithelial cells with SARS-CoV-2, providing one possible explanation for gastrointestinal symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Prospective association between receipt of the economic impact payment and mental health outcomes

J Epidemiol Community Health. 2021 Aug 13:jech-2021-216661. doi: 10.1136/jech-2021-216661. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 provided ‘economic impact payments’ (EIPs) of $1200 to US adults with annual personal income of $75 000 or less. This study examined the prospective association between EIP receipt and mental health outcomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy