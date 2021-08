The Brooklyn Nets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 104-100 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday. While San Antonio held the lead for the first 28 minutes, there were four ties and seven lead changes over the final 12 minutes. In a back-and-forth game, neither club led by more than three points in the fourth quarter until the final 30 seconds, with Brooklyn finishing the game on a 13-6 run.