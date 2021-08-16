Cancel
Book Review: Add 'Twenty-One Truths About Love' To Your List Of Heartwarming Novels

kmuw.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are at least nine reasons I loved Twenty-One Truths About Love by Matthew Dicks:. The novel is told entirely through a series of lists kept by its main character, Daniel Mayrock. These are texts from his wife, to-do lists, pet peeves or random thoughts. The unusual structure allows you...

