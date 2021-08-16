FORECAST | Another stormy, muggy week ahead

Here we go again... After that gorgeous weekend, we're back with another stormy week and tropical, muggy conditions.

THE BIG PICTURE

These changes are due to an area of low pressure moving in from the south. This will bring increasing humidity throughout the day Monday as well as scattered downpours. The low will move out Tuesday, but we'll have lingering moisture and we'll be watching where the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which is likely to be up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains.

The result will be daily shower and storm chances -- most prominent during the afternoons and evenings. The additional clouds and rain will keep our temps from sky-rocketing as highs look to remain in the low 80s much of the week.

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Heavy downpours possible. Mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and rumble chances continue. Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain and storms. Near 80.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Turning partly cloudy. Near 80.

