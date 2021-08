The more than 2,600 kilometers of shared border and their cultural relationship make Pakistan one of the key players in the historic conflict in Afghanistan. In the recent stage, it was one of the countries that mediated the peace negotiations between the Taliban group and the United States in Qatar. But previously it had a preponderant role in what was the birth of the Taliban, their consolidation in power between 1996 and 2001 and their subsequent reconstruction after the North American invasion.