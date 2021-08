Atlanta United is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday night and will be looking for its third win in a row when they take on Toronto FC. The 5-Stripes are coming off a tough, gritty 1-0 victory against LAFC, while Toronto enters the match off a home defeat to New England. Josef Martinez scored the lone goal on the weekend, while Brad Guzan picked up another clean sheet for Atlanta United. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.