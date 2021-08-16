Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2025
Dental implant is an artificial tooth which acts as a replacement tooth for people who lost their teeth to an injury, a periodontal disease or for any other reason. These substitutes are placed into jaws to support restorations. Prosthetics are used to reconstruct defects such as soft or hard structure of the jaw, missing parts and reconstruction of missing teeth with the use of crowns, bridges and dentures. This treatment offers a more permanent solution due to recent technological advancements in prosthetics.kyn24.com
