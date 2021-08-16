Diabetic Foot Ulcers Treatment Market to See Incredible Growth during 2025

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market” is projected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 5.13 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease and the growing demand for effective peptic ulcer drugs across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Imapct Analysis, By Drugs Type (Proton Pump Inhibitor (PPI), H2 Antagonists, Antibiotics, and Others), By Ulcer Type (Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.
