Ask the editors: Music edition

Kang Insoo of MyName released his first digital solo single titled 'Love Yourself.' Released on August 7, 2021, at 12 pm KST. The video has a beautiful summer vibe to it, as Insoo is seen walking on a railroad through a bright green forest, playing on the beach, and sitting at a café. The feel of the mv brings warmth and comfort. The message conveyed in the video is up to the listener, but we can simply assume he's either asking why do you need a reason to love yourself or why do you need a reason for someone to love you. The song is extremely relatable for anyone who's ever faced a similar situation on the first listen. We hope you find the mv relaxing as well as comforting.