Ask the editors: Music edition

Daily Lobo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs school starts back up, every student should be armed with a solid playlist to get them through the day. Whether you’re running to class or sifting through dozens of introductory assignments, here are four songs that are sure to liven up your days as you get back into the swing of things.

Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
MusicComplex

Lorde Shares New Song and Video “Mood Ring” Off Upcoming Album ‘Solar Power’

Just days before releasing her long-awaited studio album Solar Power, Lorde has shared her latest single “Mood Ring,” alongside a bright music video. The acoustic-backed track is the third single off her third record, following the release of tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” All three tracks were written by both Lorde and Jack Antonoff.
Musicallkpop.com

Kang Insoo asks you to ‘Love Yourself’ in new music video

Kang Insoo of MyName released his first digital solo single titled 'Love Yourself.' Released on August 7, 2021, at 12 pm KST. The video has a beautiful summer vibe to it, as Insoo is seen walking on a railroad through a bright green forest, playing on the beach, and sitting at a café. The feel of the mv brings warmth and comfort. The message conveyed in the video is up to the listener, but we can simply assume he's either asking why do you need a reason to love yourself or why do you need a reason for someone to love you. The song is extremely relatable for anyone who's ever faced a similar situation on the first listen. We hope you find the mv relaxing as well as comforting.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Ed Sheeran Announces Another Impossible-to-Google Album

Ed Sheeran has announced = (pronounced “Equals”), his fifth studio album and the fourth in his symbol series. “= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” Sheeran said in a statement. “My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.” = will be released on October 29th via Atlantic Records and will include Sheeran’s hit single “Bad Habits” as...
CelebritiesFlorida Star

John Mayer Drops Music Video For New Single “Wild Blue”

WASHINGTON — Singer and songwriter John Mayer recently dropped the music video of “Wild Blue,” his latest release from his album “Sob Rock.” The new album marks Mayer’s eighth studio album. The singer shared the song’s video on his Instagram account. “The music video for ‘Wild Blue’ directed by @mathewcullen has just been released… I think you’ll like it! The link is […]
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Lorde, Shawn Mendes, Dillon Francis and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Rasmus Hagen drops striking love ballad 'Learn to Love'

From the heart of Sweden, Platinum-selling artist Rasmus Hagen has dropped his latest track “Learn to Love,” featuring Dutch artist Maxine. The track is a waterfall of emotion and amorous melodies capturing the power of finding love again. After the release of his debut album in February, Hagen rose up the ranks with a platinum score in just six months.
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys race for Best Pop Duo/Group could be dominated by all-star collabs: Doja Cat and SZA, Dua Lipa and DaBaby (maybe) …

With the Grammys eligibility period nearing its August 31 deadline, let’s take a fresh look at the contenders for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which could be even more competitive than Best Pop Solo Performance given all the collaborations that are eligible to make the cut. This category has numerous contenders who could easily get in. The locks — if you can call anything a lock at the Grammys — seem to be three. First, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and DaBaby, which is the biggest hit eligible and is a remix of a song off of Lipa’s already-Grammy-winning album “Future Nostalgia“; its...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Keith Urban returns with new single 'Wild Hearts'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Keith Urban is back with new music. The 53-year-old country music singer released the song "Wild Hearts" on Thursday. "To all of the lost ones who aren't really lost ones, this song is for you. We are WILD HEARTS!" Urban wrote on Instagram. In "Wild Hearts,"...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
MusicNME

Lorde on body image and media scrutiny: “I kicked that out the conversation”

Lorde has discussed ideas around body image that pop stars face, saying that in her case she “kicked [it] out the conversation” when she first emerged. The singer, who releases her third album ‘Solar Power’ this week (August 20), was asked in a new interview whether she had any issues surrounding body issues as a teenager, and “staying sane as the world is trying to tell you how you should dress and how much of your body you should reveal.”
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Bodrum EDITION Features August Program of Music and Culture

Known for it’s world leading culture and entertainment, The Bodrum EDITION, announces its August 2021 summer program featuring Ibizan beats, artistic workshops and fusion fine dining. As international travel opens up, the Turkish Riviera’s favorite VIP hotspot will be welcoming back it’s guests with a show stopping roster of music, art and culture – set against the hotel’s luxurious and unparalleled backdrop.
MusicPaste Magazine

The Curmudgeon: Newport Asks, "What Is Folk Music? What Is Jazz?"

The most remembered date in the history of the Newport Folk Festival is July 25, 1965, the day Bob Dylan famously “went electric.” When he replaced his usual acoustic guitar with a 1964 sunburst Stratocaster to perform “Maggie’s Farm,” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Phantom Engineer” with a band, he was greeted by a mixture of boos and cheers. He thus drew a line in the sand between the folkie past and the rock ‘n’ roll future—not only for himself, but also for a whole generation of singer/songwriters.
Musicpapermag.com

ericdoa Hasn't Replaced the Car He Blew Up for This Music Video

When Addison Rae was asked by MTV who she'd make a fan account for if she had to, the TikTok sensation-turned-pop star chose ericdoa, the 18-year-old who's quickly bubbling up as a major pop music disruptor. "He's kind of like a cool new artist," she said, shouting him out. "I think his music is awesome."

