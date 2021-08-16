Embodying comfort and coziness in Here Comes Niko!, a '3D platformer for tired people'
According to its Steam page description, Here Comes Niko! offers "cozy 3D platforming for tired people", lovingly crafted by a team of self-proclaimed "tired people" themselves. It’s a game about exploring colorful places, making friends (professionally), and helping people with their problems, all while trying to be as relaxing as possible for players who find themselves stressed, worn out, and exhausted from their daily lives.gamasutra.com
Comments / 0