Embodying comfort and coziness in Here Comes Niko!, a '3D platformer for tired people'

Epic Games has announced a new game mode for Fortnite that seems to resemble Innersloth’s hit indie game Among Us. The new mode, titled Fortnite Imposters, pits groups of 10 players in a survival scenario similar to the core concept of Among Us. Up to eight players run around a confined space trying to accomplish tasks (the “Agents”) while the remaining two players lie, backstab, and manipulate their way into killing all the other players (the “Imposters.”)