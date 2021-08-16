Cancel
Mountain West releases UNM basketball conference schedules

By Rhianna Roberts
Daily Lobo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain West Conference released the University of New Mexico’s men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Friday, Aug. 13. For a women’s program that finished on top of the conference standings in regular season play last season, this new schedule could act as a roadmap to a future tournament win; for a men’s team that finished last in its own said standings, conference play will be just one of many challenges for the team.

