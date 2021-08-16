Cancel
Exclusive and ultrasensitive detection of formaldehyde at room temperature using a flexible and monolithic chemiresistive sensor

By Yong Kun Jo
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormaldehyde, a probable carcinogen, is a ubiquitous indoor pollutant, but its highly selective detection has been a long-standing challenge. Herein, a chemiresistive sensor that can detect ppb-level formaldehyde in an exclusive manner at room temperature is designed. The TiO2 sensor exhibits under UV illumination highly selective detection of formaldehyde and ethanol with negligible cross-responses to other indoor pollutants. The coating of a mixed matrix membrane (MMM) composed of zeolitic imidazole framework (ZIF-7) nanoparticles and polymers on TiO2 sensing films removed ethanol interference completely by molecular sieving, enabling an ultrahigh selectivity (response ratio > 50) and response (resistance ratio > 1,100) to 5 ppm formaldehyde at room temperature. Furthermore, a monolithic and flexible sensor is fabricated successfully using a TiO2 film sandwiched between a flexible polyethylene terephthalate substrate and MMM overlayer. Our work provides a strategy to achieve exclusive selectivity and high response to formaldehyde, demonstrating the promising potential of flexible gas sensors for indoor air monitoring.

